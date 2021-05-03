The Buck offense struggled to get rolling and Sioux Falls Roosevelt came away with a double-header sweep of Yankton Monday night in high school club baseball at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Roosevelt held Yankton to one hit in a 10-3 victory in the opener.
Gabe Stahl went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Roosevelt. Mitch Willis doubled and singled, driving in four. Jamie Legg also doubled and singled in the win.
Drew Ryken had the lone Yankton hit.
Jacob Ebeling picked up the win. Kaden Luellman took the loss.
Roosevelt picked up 17 hits in an 8-2 win in game two.
Dylan Ades went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for the Rough Riders. Jamie Legg went a 4-for-5 with two RBI.
Landon Loecker went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Yankton.
Kyler Miritello picked up the win for Roosevelt. Tristan Redman the loss for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Rapid City Central on Saturday. The doubleheader begins at 2 p.m.
Parkston-ET 7, Wagner 5
WAGNER — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp scored twice in the seventh to claim a 7-5 victory over Wagner in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Max Scott went 4-for-4 to lead P-E-T. Logan Heidinger and Ty Neugebuaer each had two hits. Jay Storm added a hit in the victory.
Carter Cournoyer had a double and three RBI for Wagner. Nolan Dvorak, Dustin Honomichl and Matt Link each had a hit.
Kade Bialas struck out three batters in relief for the win. Sudbeck started, striking out eight for P-E-T. Ayden Bruguier took the loss, also in relief.
P-E-T, 8-3, hosts Scotland-Menno on Friday. Wagner travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday.
Vermillion 10, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Vermillion used a pair of big innings to claim a 10-0 victory over Beresford in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jack Kratz went 3-for-4 and Connor Saunders had a pair of hits for Vermillion. Willis Robertson, T.J. Tracy, Clayton Sorensen and Nick Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Kolby Schiefen, Kaleb Bickett and Alex Winquist each had a hit for Beresford.
Jake Jensen went the distance in the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Cody Klungseth took the loss.
Vermillion, 9-5, hosts Dell Rapids on Friday.
Sunday
Dakota Valley 10, Bon Homme 0
TYNDALL — Paul Bruns threw five shutout innings to lead Dakota Valley to a 10-0 victory over Bon Homme Sunday afternoon in Tyndall.
Paul Bruns struck out seven batters, gave up one hit over five innings for Dakota Valley (10-2). Isaac Bruns drove in three runs and Brayden Major and Jackson Strawn two each. Major recorded two hits and scored twice. Beau Jones and Hunter Beving scored twice as well.
Kaleb Kubal gave up five runs over one inning to take the loss for Bon Homme (4-3). Logan WInckler pitched two innings, Trey Kaul and Landon Schmidt and inning each for Bon Homme.
Bon Homme is back in action Thursday at Hanson-Aurora.
Vermillion 16, Scotland-Menno 2
SCOTLAND — Clayton Sorensen and TJ Tracy drove in four runs each to lead Vermillion to a 16-2 five inning win over Scotland-Menno Sunday afternoon in Scotland.
Both Sorensen and Tracy recorded doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Tanagers (8-5). Jake Jensen scored three times. Connor Saunders, Jack Kratz, Ben Burbach, Nick Roob and Tracy each scored twice.
Jack Vitt pitched three innings, giving up two runs in the win.
Karson Bierle and Tyrus Beitz scored runs for the Trappers (2-7). Treyton Sayler started the game, went three innings and gave up four runs. Jordan Gall recorded two outs, giving up seven runs. Austin Pillsbury finished the game for the Trappers.
The Trappers next game is Wednesday against Canton in Menno.
Saturday
Lincoln Triangular
SIOUX FALLS — Thirteen first inning runs boosted Sioux Falls Lincoln to a 15-0 four inning shutout win over Yankton Saturday in high school club baseball in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks dropped game two 4-1 to Pierre.
In the first game of the day, Ryne Hammerstorm, Oscar Lockwood-Powell, Ty Schafer and Gavin Solomon recorded two hits each for the Patriots. Payton Hughes led the team with four runs driven in. Hammerstorm and Lockwood-Powell added two runs driven in each.
Jackson Geerts pitched four shutout innings, recording six strikeouts and giving up two hits.
Cameron Zahrbock hit a triple and Tristan Redman recorded the other hit for Yankton (3-14).
Landon Loecker picked up the loss on the mound for Yankton, recording two outs and giving up 10 runs. Mac Ryken pitched the final three innings, giving up five runs.
Lincoln Kienholz recorded four hits, including a triple for Pierre. Bennett Dean scored two runs and recorded a triple. Isaak Polak gave up one run over four innings for Pierre, picking up the win.
Dylan Prouty scored the lone run for Yankton, and hit a triple in game two. Austin Wagner drove in Prouty on a single.
Samuel Kampshoff pitched six innings, giving up four runs and striking out three batters. Kaden Luellman closed the game for Yankton, pitching a clean seventh inning.
Bon Homme 7, Scotland-Menno 1
MENNO — Strong pitching and timely hitting boosted Bon Homme to a 7-1 victory over Scotland-Menno Saturday in Menno.
Bon Homme starter Tent Herrbolte struck out eight batters over five innings, giving up one unearned run. Easten Mudder recorded the final five outs for Bon Homme (4-2), giving up three hits and no runs.
At the plate, Kaleb Kaubal joined Mudder and Herrbolte with two hits each. Mudder and Landon Smith scored two runs apiece and Herrbolte and Jacob Denton recorded runs batted in.
Josh Heckenliable recorded two hits and Dawson Beitz scored the lone run for the Trappers (2-6). Jacob Schott pitched five innings, giving up five runs and recording five strikeouts. Jordan Hall and Kory Keppen pitched one inning each, with Gall giving up two runs.
Parkston-ET 10, MCMC 9
SALEM — A seven run fifth inning boosted Parkston-Ethan-Tripp to a 10-9 victory over McCook Central-Montrose-Canistota Saturday afternoon.
Ty Neugebauer and Jay Storm drove in two runners each to lead Parkston (7-3). Landon Sudbeck scored three runs and Storm two additional runs. Max Scott, Brayden Jervik and Storm recorded two hits each.
Jervik pitched four innings, striking out three batters and giving up seven runs.
Bobby Koepsell had a big day at the plate, recording four hits, driving in three runs and scoring three runs of his own. Avery Feterl recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs.
On the mound, Koepsell pitched five innings, giving up eight runs.
PGDCWLCS 10, Hot Springs 0
PLATTE — a complete game shutout by Honker pitcher Dawson Hoffman led PGDCWLCS to a 10-0 six inning win Saturday in Platte.
Hoffman struck out 14 batters and gave up one hit over six innings for the Honkers (5-1). Aiden Bultke and Myles Kott drove in two runs each.
Hayden VanBibber recorded the lone hit, a double, for Hot Springs. Blake Hanes picked up the loss for Hot Springs.
PLDCWLCS is back in action at Gregory Thursday.
