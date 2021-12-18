SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles club high school bowling teams capped the 2021 portion of their schedules with a dominant sweep of Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday at Sport Bowl in Sioux Falls.
In the boys’ match, the Bucks won 41-9 to improve to 6-1 on the season.
For Yankton, Connar Becker rolled a 726 series and Carter Teply rolled a 672 series, with each rolling a 255 high game. Gage Becker added a 245 high game and 653 series.
Cody Koepke rolled a 268 high game and 774 series for Roosevelt. Hunter Bell added a 224 high game and 587 series.
The Gazelles completed the sweep with a 39-11 victory in the girls’ match, improving to 5-2 on the season.
Teighlor Karstens rolled a 257 high game and 694 series, and Hannah Washburn rolled a 278 high game and 663 series for Yankton. Rylie Hoerner added a 194 high game and 512 series.
Emma Lottman led Roosevelt with a 267 high game and 625 series. Jordan Christensen added a 194 high game and 500 series.
Yankton is off until a home match with Canton on Jan. 7. Start time is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton JV boys continued their unbeaten start with a 50-0 sweep of Roosevelt. For the Bucks, Justin Stratman rolled a 223 high game and 611 series, and Nate Myer rolled a 204 high game and 579 series to lead the way. Oliver Reindl had a 201 high game and 530 series, and Ryan Turner had a 192 high game and 530 series in the win.
Dimitri Piacentino led Roosevelt with a 124 high game and 319 series.
