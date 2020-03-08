TUCSON, Ariz.—A solo home run from Bradie Fillmore and a three-run sixth inning helped Boise State to a 5-0 win against South Dakota Sunday on the final day of the Wildcat Invitational hosted by University of Arizona.
Hannah Bailey allowed five hits – all singles – in five innings of work to pick up the victory for the Broncos (14-11). Just two Coyotes reached second base during the game. Micaela Leal pitched a 1-2-3 sixth and Jordan Schuring a 1-2-3 seventh for Boise State.
Lauren Eamiguel and Lauren Wobken both went 2-for-3 at the dish for the Coyotes (11-15). Courtney Wilson had the other hit. Bronco pitchers combined for five strikeouts and no free passes.
Wobken hit .417 (5-for-12) with a home run in five games at the Invitational. Wilson also totaled five hits including a triple. Kierstin Denning was 3-for-9.
Spring Break for South Dakota continues Tuesday with a 6 p.m. (MT) contest with nationally-ranked Arizona State. It will be the third game for USD head coach Robert Wagner against his former team. Wagner won two national championships on staff at Arizona State in 2008 and 2011.
SATURDAY: Indiana pitcher Josie Wood stopped South Dakota’s offense for the second day in a row and Emily Ingles tossed a seven-hit shutout against the Coyotes in the nightcap as USD dropped a pair of games Saturday at University of Arizona’s Wildcat Invitational. Indiana won 9-0 in five innings and SIUE earned a 3-0 win.
The first batter USD sent to the plate was Courtney Wilson who laced her first collegiate triple. But she was stranded on third in a sign of what was to come. South Dakota went 1-for-23 with runners on base during the two games and 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Credit Wood and Ingles. Less than 24 hours after tossing a five-hitter and beating USD 5-1, Wood pitched four strong Saturday. She gave up just three other hits following Wilson’s triple and struck out two. Ingles for SIUE scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked three.
Indiana first baseman Annika Baez homered against USD for the second day in a row. Her three-run blast came during a six-run third inning. Second baseman Katie Lacefield added a two-run homer in the frame. The Hoosiers (9-8) totaled 11 hits in their five at bats.
It was two early runs that held up for the Cougars (12-5). Alana Cobb-Adams led off with a double and Bailey Concatto followed with a single. They both came around to score on sacrifice flies.
South Dakota freshman Holly Fletcher pitched her first complete game. She allowed eight hits and two earned runs in six innings against SIUE with one strikeout.
