Chris Haynes and his players feel like they’re in limbo right now.
They had spent many months preparing to mount another assault on a state boys’ basketball championship, and suddenly, they — along with other state tournament-bound teams across the state — were told they’d have to wait.
For how long, they’re not sure.
The Yankton Bucks, coached by Haynes, had secured a return trip to the Class AA state tournament and were set to be the No. 1 seed. Yankton (17-4) was to open Thursday against Rapid City Central in Sioux Falls.
That was all put on hold when the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) last week postponed the remaining state basketball tournaments because of COVID-19 concerns. The only update provided this week from SDHSAA officials was that they’re still waiting for further information.
For now, Haynes and his players continue the wait.
“We understand why; we all do, so it’s not as if we question it, but it’s just so tough right now,” Haynes said Friday afternoon.
It’s the same situation with the Yankton girls’ basketball team, which was also set to compete at the Class AA state tournament — the first trip for that program since 2011.
The Gazelles (15-6), who captured their first Eastern South Dakota Conference title in 14 years, were the No. 5 seed for the state tournament and were set to open Thursday against Harrisburg.
All of that changed last Friday, however, when the Gazelles gathered in a classroom after school to discuss the news that had already been announced: The tournament was on hold.
“The looks on their faces was basically all you needed to know,” head coach Trey Krier said Friday afternoon. “They were disappointed and unsure of what the future holds.”
The message from the coaches involved two key points, according to Krier.
First, ‘postponed’ is better than a cancellation, and secondly, nothing will take away from what you accomplished to this point.
To that point, the Yankton girls’ basketball program took a significant step forward this season. Two years ago, the Gazelles finished with a 5-16 record and a season ago were 10-10. This season, though, they put together an 11-game winning streak and entered the state tournament with wins in 12 of their previous 13 games.
Yankton’s six seniors played an integral role in the program’s turnaround, according to Krier, but that only made last Friday’s news even harder to take.
“It’s harder for our group with the fact that we’re very senior led,” Krier said. “Those kids are going to move on to college and some will continue their athletic careers.”
While it still remains possible that the SDHSAA does eventually hold the state tournaments, the players across the state — Class AA boys and girls, Class A boys and girls, and Class B boys — sit and wait.
“Right now, with where we’re at as coaches and with the players, it’s just the lack of closure,” Krier said.
Both Yankton teams hosted and won their SoDak 16 game to advance to the state tournament, and both coaches said if that’s how their seasons ultimately end, it was on a high note.
“We’ve told our guys over the years to enjoy it, because, ‘You get two more weeks together, but it’s the best two weeks of the year,’” Haynes said.
“You work for four months to enjoy those days together.”
With that in mind, Haynes said he has had players tell him over the past week that all they want is another opportunity to wear the Yankton jersey.
“They miss being around each other and miss being around the team,” Haynes said.
“It’s amazing how they’re realistic on the chances, but they’re hanging onto that hope so desperately.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
