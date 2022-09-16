MITCHELL — Yankton tied for ninth in the 21-team Mitchell Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Friday at Lake View Golf Course.
O’Gorman on the team title with a 1-under 287, 11 strokes better than Harrisburg (298). Watertown (306), Sioux Falls Jefferson (309) and Mitchell (312) rounded out the top five.
Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg beat O’Gorman’s Liam Sarmiento on the second playoff hole to earn medalist honors, each golfer shooting a 3-under 69. Watertown’s Jake Olson (70) was third. Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott and Jefferson’s Andy Noble tied for fourth at 1-under 71.
Yankton finished at 320 on the day, led by Dawson Vellek’s 76. Easton Vellek shot 80, Henry Homstad shot 81 and Parker Riley shot 83 to round out the Bucks’ scorecard.
Also for Yankton, Miles Krajewski shot 85 and Evan Ness shot 92.
Parkston finished 17th in the tournament, shooting a 373. Payton Koehn shot a 77 to lead the Trojans. Landon Weber shot 82, Kelby Neugebauer shot 106, Jaxson Scheetz shot 108 and Aiden Overby shot 123 for Parkston.
Yankton finishes the regular season on Sept. 24 with the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships. The tournament will be played at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
