SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland’s Dalton Tremayne was named first-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference for football, as league honors were announced on Wednesday.
Tremayne, a junior from Ponca, Nebraska, was selected to the first team as a kick return specialist. He was also named second-team all-GPAC as a punt return specialist.
Doane’s Cole Bruns, a senior from Bloomfield, Nebraska, was named a second- team all-GPAC pick at offensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.