ORLANDO, Fla. – South Dakota picked up a win in a resumption of a suspended match with Fairfield before falling to Valparaiso on Wednesday in women’s tennis duals at the USTA National Campus.

The Coyotes were leading Fairfield 1-0 when play was suspended by rain on Monday and they resumed play early Wednesday morning and proceeded to earn a 5-1 win in a match that saw only the singles contested.

