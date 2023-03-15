ORLANDO, Fla. – South Dakota picked up a win in a resumption of a suspended match with Fairfield before falling to Valparaiso on Wednesday in women’s tennis duals at the USTA National Campus.
The Coyotes were leading Fairfield 1-0 when play was suspended by rain on Monday and they resumed play early Wednesday morning and proceeded to earn a 5-1 win in a match that saw only the singles contested.
Valparaiso (9-2), meanwhile, handed South Dakota a 5-2 setback on Wednesday afternoon in the final matches in Orlando for both teams.
The Coyotes (2-9) will have 10 days before traveling to Wichita, Kansas to take on the Shockers on March 24, followed by a Summit League match at Kansas City on March 25.
SOUTH DAKOTA 5, FAIRFIELD 1: The Coyotes took the 1-0 lead on Monday thanks to a straight-set victory at No. 1 singles from sophomore Bea Havlickova, 6-2, 7-5.
The resumption on Wednesday saw South Dakota win four of the five remaining singles matches, including a pair of three-setters that helped clinch the team victory.
Grace Chadick, a sophomore, made it 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles and Paige Alter, a senior, followed with a 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 4 singles to push the lead to 3-0.
Anna Medvyedyeva, a freshman, earned the clinching point with a win in a tie-break in the third set at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
Selena Bird, a freshman, capped the match with a three-set win at No. 5 singles.
“Great win by the team today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We were in a good spot to come and finish this match and we got it done.
“It’s not easy finishing a suspended match and we handled the situation very well.”
VALPARAISO 5, SOUTH DAKOTA 2: Valparaiso squeezed out a third-set tie-break win, 9-7, at No. 3 doubles to secure the doubles point to begin the match.
The Beacons then won four of the six singles matches to secure the team victory.
Alter earned her 11th win of the season, tying Chadick for the team lead, with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.
Bird, meanwhile, moved to 4-4 during the spring dual season, with a 6-3, 6-3, triumph at No. 5 singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.