FREEMAN — Five former amateur baseball standouts have been selected as the 2021 class of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
The five inductees are Chuck and David Hughes of Sioux Falls, Bob Pidde of Freeman, Mark Acheson of Chester and Al Karel of Salem.
The banquet for this class will be held in Freeman Nov. 6. More details on the banquet will be announced at a later date.
SDABA 2020 Hall Induction Aug. 29
REDFIELD — The 2020 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 at Shanty Haven.
The banquet, which was posted last year because of COVID-19, will begin with a social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the ceremony.
Five former standouts will be honored. The new inductees include Steve Fejfar of Elk Point, Gene Lorenz of Aberdeen, Scott Bartholomew of Wheaton (Minn.), Curt Cutler of Sioux Falls and Rich Osborn of Redfield.
For tickets, email Osborn at richard.osborn@k12.sd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.