Yankton Bucks head coach Brady Muth liked the way his team competed against the six-time defending Class 11AA state champion Pierre Governors but was unhappy with the number of mistakes the team made in a 27-14 Pierre victory Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

“We’re not to the point where we can stub our toe and try to stay on schedule,” Muth said. “We’ve got to get better. We showed we can hang (with Pierre) but we’re not in this to hang. We didn’t show up for a moral victory tonight. We came out here to win and fell short.”

