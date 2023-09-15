Yankton Bucks head coach Brady Muth liked the way his team competed against the six-time defending Class 11AA state champion Pierre Governors but was unhappy with the number of mistakes the team made in a 27-14 Pierre victory Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“We’re not to the point where we can stub our toe and try to stay on schedule,” Muth said. “We’ve got to get better. We showed we can hang (with Pierre) but we’re not in this to hang. We didn’t show up for a moral victory tonight. We came out here to win and fell short.”
In the second half, Pierre’s rushing attack excelled as Governors running back Trey Lewis registered 170 yards and a touchdown.
“We knew they were going to run the ball more (in the second half),” Muth said. “The disappointing thing is that we knew that was going to happen and we didn’t get it taken care of. We had the hats in the right spot because you cannot change what you do defensively against Pierre. You have to play your defense, do your best job and make sure everybody is assignment-sound. We weren’t good enough there tonight.”
In the first half, the Bucks stymied Pierre’s passing attack as both teams showcased a physical brand of football. Yankton took a 7-0 lead on a six-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Kampshoff to Austin Gobel with 5:02 left in the first quarter. It was the only score by either team in the first half.
“In the first half, we were a physical football team,” Muth said. “It’s got to be more. We can’t have a let-up when we’re playing a team that’s that talented. You have to be more physical. I know they’ve got big offensive and defensive lines, but the fact we pushed them around at all tells us we’re close, but we’re not there yet. We’ve got to find one more step.”
On a 4th-and-goal from the 18-yard line, Pierre quarterback Cade Kaiser scrambled past the Yankton blitz and found the end zone as the Governors tied the game, 7-7, with 8:52 left in the third quarter.
The Bucks drove into Pierre territory on the ensuing possession, but a fourth down pass from Lucas Kampshoff to Tucker Gilmore at Pierre’s 30-yard line was incomplete.
After another Pierre touchdown, Yankton had its best drive of the night as it drove the field to tie the game at 14 with 9:27 left in the fourth quarter on a Payton Peterson 5-yard touchdown catch from Kampshoff.
Pierre responded, as Lewis’ 18-yard touchdown run gave Pierre a 20-14 lead with 7:29 left after Shaylor Platt blocked Ryann Berry’s extra point attempt.
The Bucks went three-and-out on their next possession.
Platt got a shoestring tackle on Kaiser at the line of scrimmage on a 3rd-and-1 to force a 4th-and-1. Zabel got two yards on the direct snap to get a first down with 4:15 remaining.
On a second down during the next series of downs, Tucker Gilmore had a chance at an interception but bobbled the catch. Kaiser made his best throw on the very next play, as he found receiver George Stalley for the 66-yard score as Pierre took a 27-14 lead.
Muth stated that the team needs to clean up the run next week against a Tea Area Titans team that likes to run the football.
“We’ve got to get better at stopping the run,” he said. “More than that, the team as a whole — this is tough to say after a game like that because I know those guys left everything on the field, I don’t doubt that one bit — we have to find more. That’s the focus going into tomorrow morning.”
Yankton, 3-1, plays at Tea Area Sept. 22. Game time is set for 7 p.m.. Pierre, 4-0, hosts Watertown Sept. 22.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.