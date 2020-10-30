There are season openers where you win by 40 and then are season openers where every single point proves to be crucial.
The latter was the case for the Mount Marty University men’s basketball team on Friday night.
One point. One basket. One rotation of the basketball.
That’s what separated win from loss for the Lancers, in an 82-81 loss to Oak Hills Christian College (Minnesota) at Cimpl Arena.
The Wolfpack — who suffered a 47-point loss to Jamestown last week — scored the game’s final 13 points and escaped only when a Mount Marty drive to the basket rolled off the rim just ahead of the buzzer.
“This was their third game; their third time taking the floor together, so they were obviously prepared,” MMU head coach Todd Lorensen said.
“They just made the plays. To have someone go on a 13-0 run to the end the game on our floor, that’s good for them, and bad for us.”
Mount Marty took an 81-69 lead with 3:15 remaining on a basket by sophomore Kade Stearns, but Oak Hills Christian went right to work on a comeback.
A put-back by Devin Session with 27 seconds left cut the margin to 81-80, and the Wolfpack then stole the ball on an inbounds play. D.J. Johnson followed with a pair of free throws with 18.3 seconds left.
Mount Marty called a timeout with 13.1 seconds left, but the Lancers were fouled with 5.4 seconds remaining. They weren’t in the bonus, however, so they were set to inbound the ball again.
Although Lorensen said the Lancers hadn’t worked much on late game situations in practice yet, they were given an opportunity to talk about a final play — there was a delay prior to that to wipe blood off the court.
“If you would’ve told me we’d get that kind of a look, I would’ve taken it,” Lorensen said. “Pap got to the rim, but just didn’t finish.”
Pappas, a sophomore who played in only 14 games last season, did start the season strong. He scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out five assists and had three steals.
“We need him to be aggressive to the rim for us,” Lorensen said. “We need him to do that. When they (Oak Hills) helped on him, Pap moved the ball around to other guys.”
Earlier in the second half, Oak Hills Christian tied the game at 66-66, but the Lancers went on a 12-3 run to seemingly take control.
The guard-heavy rotation for Mount Marty also got 14 points off the bench from senior Jailen Billings, 10 points and six rebounds from sophomore Luke Ronsiek, and eight points and six rebounds from senior newcomer Allen Wilson.
In reserve roles, junior Jonah Larson and senior newcomer Gio Diaz both scored eight points, while junior newcomer Marquise Moore chipped in with seven points.
“We did a lot of really good things, but we did some other things poorly,” Lorensen said. “I’ll have to go watch it on film, but I thought we moved the ball around. We made that extra pass.”
Oak Hills Christian, meanwhile, got 24 points from Doug Merida, 23 points from Johnson, 16 points from Alante Coward and 15 points from Session.
The teams will face each other again today (Saturday) at noon at Cimpl Arena.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
OAK HILLS CHRISTIAN
Jon Nabors 1-1 0-0 3; Doug Merida 8-17 7-8 24; D.J. Johnson 9-11 3-4 23; Jesse Nwalor 0-1 0-0 0; Devin Session 5-13 2-2 15; Deontray Anderson 0-2 1-2 1; Alante Coward 6-14 3-5 16; Matthew Richmond 0-6 0-0 0; Irving Gamez 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 29-66 16-21 82.
MOUNT MARTY (0-1)
Allen Wilson 3-6 1-2 8; Elijah Pappas 7-17 1-4 16; Luke Ronsiek 4-8 0-0 10; Kade Stearns 1-5 1-2 3; Marquise Moore 2-4 3-3 7; Jailen Billings 5-9 0-0 14; Tajen Ross 1-2 0-0 2; Gio Diaz 3-7 0-0 8; Saba Gvedashvili 1-2 0-0 2; RayQuan Moore 1-2 0-0 3; Jonah Larson 3-5 0-0 8. TOTALS 31-67 6-11 81.
Half — OHC 41-39. Three-Pointers — MMU 13-37 (Billings 4-7, Ronsiek 2-3, Larson 2-4, Diaz 2-6, R. Moore 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Pappas 1-6, Ross 0-1, M. Moore 0-2, Stearns 0-4), OHC 8-26 (Session 3-8, Johnson 2-3, Nabors 1-1, Merida 1-4, Coward 1-4, Gamez 0-1, Anderson 0-1). Total Rebounds — OHC 38 (Session 9), MMU 33 (Wilson 6, Pappas 6, Ronsiek 6). Assists — MMU 14 (Pappas 5), OHC 6 (Coward 3). Personal Fouls — MMU 18, OHC 12. Fouled Out — None. Technical Foul — Coward.
