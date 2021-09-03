MITCHELL — The top of the Yankton lineup came through as the Gazelles beat Pierre and Mitchell in a girls’ tennis triangular on Friday in Mitchell. Yankton beat Pierre 6-3 and Mitchell 5-4.
Yankton’s players in the top three singles flights — Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski — each went 2-0 in singles play. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski, and Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each went 2-0 in doubles play.
Also against Pierre, Gordon picked up a singles victory.
Yankton returns to Mitchell on Thursday to face Huron. Start time is 4 p.m.
YANKTON 6, PIERRE 3
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Sydney Tedrow 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Marlee Shorter 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Kara Wiese 10-3; Jocelyn Corrales P def. Frannie Kouri 10-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Caitlin Ott 10-4; Carissa Ott P def. Paige Mitzel 10-7
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y def. Tedrow-Weiss 10-3; Addison Gordon-S. Krajewski Y def. Cait. Ott-Corrales 10-4; Zeeb-Shorter P def. Mitzel-Kouri 10-8; Walti-Car. Ott P def. Jere-Evelyne Lima-Zapon 8-5; Fisk-Jessen P def. Koerner-Sherman Koenecke-Mohr P def. Sedlacek-Baumann 8-1
JV: Kayla Marsh Y def. Gracie Zeeb 8-1; Kourtney Walti P def. Jade Jere 9-8 (7-4); Ella Fisk P def. Lexus Sherman 8-1; Bailey Jessen P def. Kara Koerner 8-0; Sarah Mohr P def. Presley Sedlacek 8-0; Claire Koenecke P def. Annie Baumann 8-0
YANKTON 5, MITCHELL 4
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Atlanta Stahle 6-4, 6-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Olivia Huber 6-2, 6-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Amber Moller 6-3, 1-1 (default); Julia Platt M def. Frannie Kouri 6-3, 6-1; Sydney Reynolds M def. Addison Gordon 6-1, 6-1; Megan Mastel M def. Paige Mitzel 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Huber-Stahle 6-0, 6-4; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Platte-Reynolds 2-6, 7-6 (7-0), (12-10), Mastel-Delaney Degen M def. Kouri-Kayla Marsh 6-1, 6-1
JV: Delaney Degen M def. Marsh 6-4, 6-4; Carsyn Weich M def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-2, 6-3; Autumn Lentz M def. Jade Jere 6-4, 6-2; Elly Clement M def. Lexus Sherman 6-1, 6-1; Ashlyn Reynolds M def. Kara Koerner 6-1, 7-5; Kaylee Wilson M def. Natasha Wells 6-2, 6-2; Mia Larson M def. Presley Sedlacek 6-2, 6-2; Jordyn Wilson M def. Annie Baumann 6-3, 6-1; Tristen Zimmer-Weich M def. Jere-Mitzel 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Clement-Lentz M de.f Sherman/Lima-Zapon 6-2, 6-3; K. Wilson-A. Reynolds M def. Koerner-Wells 6-4, 6-1; Childs-Morgan M def. Baumann-Sedlacek 6-2, 6-1
