VERMILLION — The Kansas City Roos men’s basketball team hit back-to-back three-pointers to get started Wednesday night, and they didn’t look back in a 65-55 win over South Dakota Wednesday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
“They (Kansas City) played really hard,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “They played harder than us and that was disappointing. They’re a very physical team and they shot it better. We can’t turn it over 17 times and we’re having trouble shooting the basketball.”
The Coyotes, who turned the ball over three times Monday night against Oral Roberts, committed that many turnovers in 4:32 of action Wednesday night. USD finished with 17 turnovers while forcing Kansas City into five.
“We knew they’d come out and they’re a heavy defensive team and I don’t think we executed the way we probably should have against a heavy defensive team like this,” USD guard Xavier Fuller said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to prep for these guys, but still, no excuses. We just got out hustled, handled, mentally and physically.”
The Coyotes tied the game at 19, but an Evan Gilyard II three-pointer gave the Roos the lead again and they ran with it from there. Gilyard, a transfer from New Mexico State, finished with 31 points.
“I thought the only one who really hurt us tonight was Gilyard (from beyond the arc),” Lee said. “He’s five-of-eight, he made a couple 25-footers, a couple of them late in the clock, those are big shots.”
The Roos shot 7-of-18 from beyond the arc, and the Coyotes were 4-of-16. USD shot 4-of-18 from beyond the arc Monday night.
“We need to shoot the ball, we shot 25% from the three,” Lee said. “The other night we were 22 (percent), so we’re just not shooting the ball well right now and that’s disappointing. I think they had six three at one point and we hadn’t made one yet and we’re down 10 or 11 points, it’s the difference in the game.”
Mason Archambault, who was held scoreless Monday night against Oral Roberts, led the Coyotes with 14 points before fouling out of the game.
“Just having confidence in my shot, they weren’t falling the first game and I kind of got down on myself,” Archambault said. “My teammates trust me to shoot the ball, so I have to shoot it.”
The Coyotes will now break for the holiday weekend, where players will go home and international players on the team will go with other teammates home, Lee said. When the Coyotes return, they prepare from a three game road trip.
“I told the guys, we’ve dug ourselves a hole losing two at home, but nobody’s feeling sorry for us,” Lee said. “We won a lot of games, last year started out 9-0 in league, so we need to get back and we need to get better and there’s a lot of season left so we have to get better.”
The Coyotes are at North Dakota Dec. 30 and at North Dakota State Jan. 1. The Coyotes then conclude their roadtrip with a game against South Dakota State in Brookings Jan. 8.
KANSAS CITY (6-6)
Evan Gilyard II 9-14 8-11 31, Jacob Johnson 0-2 3-4 3, Shemarri Allen 1-4 2-2 5, Anderson Kopp 1-4 2-2, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. 4-7 1-2 9, Arkel Lamar 5-11 3-5 14, Caden Boser 1-2 0-0 2, Trace Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Martin 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-46 19-26 68.
SOUTH DAKOTA (7-6)
Hunter Goodrick 2-3 1-4 5, Tasos Kamateros 3-6 2-2 9, Xavier Fuller 3-8 2-2 8, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 1-8 5-7 8, Mason Archambault 5-9 2-2 14, Boogie Anderson 1-1 0-1 2, Damani Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Erik Oliver 3-6 2-2 8, Nikola Zizic 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 19-43 15-22 57.
At the Half: KC 38, USD 26. Three-Pointers: KC 7-18 (Gilyard 5-8, Lamar 1-2, Kopp 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Boser 0-1, Nesbitt 0-2), USD 4-16 (Archambault 2-4, Kamateros 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-5, Fuller 0-2, Oliver 0-2). Rebounds: USD 34 (Kamateros 10), KC 23 (Nesbitt 7). Assists: USD 10 (Kamateros 5), KC 5 (Gilyard 2, Allen 2). Steals: KC 3 (Kopp, Nesbitt, Lamar), USD 0. Blocked Shots: USD 2 (Goodrick, Hayes), KC 0. Personal Fouls: USD 22, KC 21. Fouled Out: USD 2, KC 0. Turnovers: USD 17, KC 5.
