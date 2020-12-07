Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Yankton, student seating will be limited at home Yankton High School basketball games.
High school students will be required to sign up for a voucher to attend home games and numbers may be limited, depending on the number of students who sign up to attend. Only students who are in possession of a voucher and present their YHS student ID will be allowed to attend the Dec. 28 boys’ and girls’ games, as well as the remainder of the home games this season.
Team members will be admitted to their games without a voucher on the day they participate, but must have a voucher to attend the game of the opposite gender.
