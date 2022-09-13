HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Tigers beat the Dakota Valley Panthers 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 here Tuesday in a battle of No. 2 Class AA versus No. 2 Class A.
Harrisburg stays undefeated at 9-0, while Dakota Valley falls to 7-2.
The Tigers were led by Gabrielle Zachariasen’s 14 kills. Kayleigh Hybertson registered 29 set assists for Harrisburg. Maggie Meister led the Tigers with 25 digs, while Kaelyn Snoozy added 19.
Dakota Valley registered 37 kills in the contest, while added 30 assists and 78 digs.
Harrisburg hosts Huron Thursday, while Dakota Valley hosts Canton on Thursday as well.
Wausa 3, Plainview 2
WAUSA, Neb. — Hunter West pounded out 20 kills as Wausa rallied past Plainview 17-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Hunter West also had three ace serves and 21 digs for the Vikings. Sienna West finished with 37 assists. Alexa Cunningham posted 10 kills and three ace serves. Bailey West had eight kills and Abby Kaiser added 31 digs in the victory.
Wausa, 5-2 after a third straight win, hosts Randolph on Thursday. Plainview, 3-8, hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Thursday.
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers continued their undefeated season as they swept the Vermillion Tanagers 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 here Tuesday.
SF Christian improves to 9-0, while Vermillion falls to 3-7.
The Chargers were led by Sidney Oostra’s 12 kills and 15 digs. Taylor Byl and Peyton Poppema added 11 and 10 kills apiece. Addisen Barber registered 42 assists.
Vermillion was led by Brooke Jense’s six kills. Kelsey O’Neill added 22 digs for the Tanagers, while Claire Doty registered 10 set assists.
SF Christian hosts Jackson County Central (Minnesota) Thursday at 7 p.m. while Vermillion plays at Madison at 7 p.m. Thursday as well.
Wagner 3, Avon 0
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders defeated the Avon Pirates in straight sets 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 here Tuesday.
Wagner improves to 8-2, while Avon falls to 3-5.
The Red Raiders were led by Emma Yost’s 12 kills and seven digs. Macy Koupal added 28 set assists in the contest.
Avon was led by Courtney Sees’ 10 kills and 11 digs. McKenna Kocmich registered 13 set assists for the Pirates.
Wagner plays at the Cavalier Clash Saturday in Tyndall, while Avon travels to Scotland to face the Highlanders Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Alcester-Hudson 3, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs defeated the Centerville Tornadoes in four sets here 25-22, 25-10, 21-25, 25-17 Tuesday.
Alcester-Hudson improves to 2-4 while Centerville drops to 3-4 on the season.
The Cubs were led by Elly Doering’s 10 kills. Hannah Ahart registered 20 digs for the Cubs. Ella Serck led the Cubs with 32 set assists in the contest.
Centerville was led by Thea Gust’s 12 kills. Macey Hostetler registered 26 set assists and 10 digs. Mackenzie Meyer also had 10 digs for the Tornadoes.
The Tornadoes won the JV match 10-25, 25-12, 15-12.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Parker Thursday, while Centerville plays in the Triangular against Gayville-Volin and Freeman Academy-Marion Thursday.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Bon Homme 1
TYNDALL — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks defeated the Bon Homme Cavaliers here 15-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-13 Tuesday night.
TDA improves to 5-0 on the season, while Bon Homme falls to 3-3.
The Nighthawks were led by Megan Reiner’s 13 kills to go along with 13 digs. Hannah Stremick registered 22 set assists for TDA. Faith Goehring led the Nighthawks with 15 digs.
Bon Homme was led by Taycee Ranek’s 14 kills. Jaden Kortan registered 27 set assists for the Cavaliers. Erin Heusinkveld added 10 digs for Bon Homme.
The Nighthawks host Freeman Thursday, while Bon Homme hosts Irene-Wakonda on Thursday as well.
Howard 3, Menno 1
MENNO — The Howard Tigers defeated the Menno Wolves here Tuesday night 25-17, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23.
Howard improves to 6-2, while Menno falls to 3-7.
The Tigers were led by Kate Connor’s 18 kills. Piper Thompson added 27 digs for the Tigers, while Rylee Rudebusch added 22 set assists for Howard.
Menno was led by Josephine Stokes’ 10 kills. Alana Fergen added 11 assists, while Maggie Miller registered 18 digs for the wolves.
The Wolves won the B-Team match 25-13, 25-9, and the C-Team match 25-12, 25-22.
Howard plays Chester Area Thursday at home, while Menno plays in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament Saturday.
Scotland 3, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 1
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders won a home contest against the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder here Tuesday 30-28, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19.
Scotland improves to 6-3, while ACDC falls to 1-7.
The Highlanders were led by Trinity Bietz’ 17 kills. Bailey Vitek had 17 digs for the Highlanders while Kalley Vitek registered 17 set assists.
ACDC was led by Halle Olson’s six kills. Mahpiyah Irving led the Thunder with 10 set assists. Syrianna Never Miss A Shot tallied 33 digs for the Thunder.
Scotland hosts Avon Thursday, while ACDC plays in the Bon Homme Tournament Saturday in Tyndall.
Parkston 3, Gregory 1
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans’ increased their winning streak to six as they defeated the Gregory Gorillas 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 Tuesday.
Parkston improves to 8-4 on the season while Gregory falls to 3-5.
The Trojans was led by Mya Nuebel’s 13 kills. Faith Oakley added 27 set assists for the Trojans. Lauren Ziebart registered 17 digs as well.
Gregory was led by Mya Determan’s eight kills. Jordan Svatos had 15 set assists, and Bridget Eliason and Cassidy Keiser had 13 and 11 digs, respectively.
Parkston plays at Lennox Thursday while Gregory travels to Stuart, Nebraska, to take on the Broncos Thursday.
Crofton 3, Boone Central-Newman Grove 0
ALBION, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors swept the Boone Central-Newman Grove Cardinals here 25-19, 25-11, 25-19 Tuesday.
Crofton improves to 7-2, while Boone Central-Newman Grove falls to 1-6.
The Warriors were led by Sammie Allen and Ellie Tramp’s six kills apiece. Cassie Allen and Caitlin Guenther registered 10 digs apiece. Sammie Allen led the Warriors with 11 assists.
Crofton hosts Pierce Thursday while Boone Central-Newman Grove travels to Norfolk to take on Norfolk Catholic.
Freeman 3, Bridgewater-Emery 0
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers swept the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies 25-19, 29-27, 25-9 here Tuesday.
Freeman improves to 7-2, while Bridgewater-Emery falls to 3-4.
The Flyers were led by Kate Miller’s 19 kills to go along with 16 digs. Ava Andersen registered 20 set assists and seven digs for the Flyers. Erin Uecker led the Flyers with 17 digs. Ashlin Jacobsen added 14 digs and 12 kills for Freeman.
Bridgewater-Emery was led by Alexis Golder’s seven kills. Kennedie Roskens registered 19 digs for the Huskies. Claire Kayser added 14 digs.
Freeman won the JV match 15-25, 25-16, 15-5 as well as the C-Team match 26-24, 12-9.
The Flyers take on Tripp-Delmont-Armour Thursday while Bridgewater-Emery hosts Viborg-Hurley Thursday as well.
Wynot 3, Bloomfield 0
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Bloomfield Bees in straight sets here Tuesday 26-24, 25-19, 25-11.
Wynot improves to 6-1, while Bloomfield falls to 3-6.
The Blue Devils were led by Allison Wieseler’s 11 kills. Myrah Sudbeck and Sophia Geisen registered 12 and 10 set assists apiece. Wynot had three players with 16 or more digs, led by Kinslee Heimes’ 20. Lauren Haberman and Ella Brummer added 19 and 16 digs, respectively.
Wynot plays next at Hartington-Newcastle Thursday, while Bloomfield travels to Winside Thursday.
Tea Area 3, Parker 0
PARKER — The Tea Area Titans defeated the Parker Pheasants in straight sets 25-20, 25-15, 25-9 here Tuesday.
Tea Area improves to 3-7. Parker falls to 1-7.
The Titans were led by Lizzy Spah’s 16 kills and 12 digs. Mara Grant added 10 kills for Tea Area. Kalli Boom led the Titans with 15 digs. Jillian Huenink registered 27 set assists for Tea Area as well.
Parker was led by Halle Berens’ six kills to go along with 39 digs. Alyssa Schulte registered 40 digs in the match. Terryn Fuller added eight set assists for the Pheasants.
Tea Area hosts Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday at 7 p.m., while Parker plays at Alcester-Hudson at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
