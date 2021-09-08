Mount Marty recorded its third straight shutout and its largest margin of victory in nearly eight years, blanking Dakota Wesleyan 6-0 in non-conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MMU, 2-0-1, had not won by that large a margin since a 10-0 shutout of Grace in the 2013 season. In was the program’s first stretch of three straight shutouts since the 2010 season.
David Provencher and Savas Di Lascio each scored twice for Mount Marty, which led 2-0 at the half. Diego Romero and Miguel Ponce each scored a goal. Jose Garcia recorded two assists, with Kenji Aparcio and Samuel Baraka each posting an assist in the victory.
Sotirios Gkosdis stopped both shots he faced to preserve the shutout in goal. Garrett Douglas made seven saves for DWU.
Mount Marty travels to York on Saturday, the final non-conference match of the season for the Lancers. Start time is set for 3:30 p.m.
Women: DWU 3, MMU 1
Madison Jenny scored a goal in each half to claim a 3-1 victory over Mount Marty in non-league women’s soccer action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Josephine Bardsley scored less than four minutes into the match to give DWU (3-1) a 1-0 edge. Jenny added a goal 17 minutes later to give the Tigers a 2-0 halftime lead.
Brenna Norries put Mount Marty on the board in the 65th minute. Jenny added her second goal in the final minute of the match, sealing the Tiger victory.
Alondra Partida assisted on the first Jenny goal.
Isabella Gregg earned the win in goal, stopping four shots. Kelsey Johnson made eight saves for MMU.
Mount Marty, 1-2, plays its final non-league match of the season on Saturday at York. Start time is 1 p.m.
