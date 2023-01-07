OMAHA, Neb. — Kaela Martinez scored a career-high 21 points in leading Mount Marty to a 72-60 victory over College of Saint Mary in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday.
Emma Jarovski scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lancers, who led 37-30 at the half. Sidney Thue scored 13 points in her first collegiate start. Eve Millar finished with eight rebounds and Kaity Hove had five assists and seven rebounds in the victory.
