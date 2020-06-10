VERMILLION — Yankton’s Tatum Hohenthaner tied for second and Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst tied for third in the Vermillion stop of the South Dakota Golf Association’s Junior Tour, Wednesday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Hohenthaner finished in a three-way tie for second at 87. Lauren Sutcliffe of Sioux Falls won with an 81.
Also in the girls’ 16-18 –year-old division, Jillian Eidsness (88) of Yankton placed fifth and Alexandra Carr (89) of Vermillion finished sixth.
Haselhorst shot an 80. Jackson Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls won the 16-18 year-old boys’ title, shooting a 73.
Also in the 16-18 year-old boys’ division, T.J. Tracy of Vermillion shot 82 to finish eighth, Quinn Bormann (88) of Parkston finished 12th, Carter Mart (96) of Vermillion finished 17th, Caeden Ekroth (97) of Yankton finished 18th, Tryg Aanenson (97) of Freeman placed 19th, Jackson Girard (107) of Vermillion finished 21st, Kaleb Preister (110) of Vermillion finished 23rd and Austin Hamm (122) of Dakota Dunes placed 24th.
Maiya Muller of Beresford won the girls’ 14-15 year-old division with an 80. Stephanie Carr of Vermillion (103) placed fourth.
In the boys’ 14-15 year-old division, Henry Homstad of Yankton was the top area finisher, tying for fourth with an 82. Brady Schultz (106) of Dakota Dunes was 18th and Dylan Lukken of Dakota Dunes (108) was 19th.
Vermillion’s Carter Hansen won the boys’ 12-13 year-old division, shooting a 76. Trey Hansen of Vermillion (81) was third, Easton Vellek (84) of Yankton was fifth, Karson Preister (85) of Vermillion was sixth, Tate Beste (89) of Yankton was 10th, Pierce Conley (89) of Dakota Dunes was 11th, Kade Reuvers (94) of Vermillion was 16th, Parker Riley (98) of Yankton was 17th, Tyler Cornelsen (102) of Dakota Dunes was 20th, Will Freebern (111) of Dakota Dunes was 23rd and Thor Aanenson (112) of Freeman was 24th.
In the girls’ 10-11 year-old division, Yankton’s Ellia Homstad won the title, scoring a 44 over nine holes. Ronnie Wilharm (45) of Vermillion was second, with Taylor Reuvers (52) of Vermillion fifth.
Vermillion’s Rylan Moran won the boys’ 10-11 year-old division, shooting a 48. Yankton’s Jackson Kudera (53) was third, with Vermillion’s Jack Johnson (55) fourth and Parkston’s Cohen Bowar (62) eighth.
Yankton’s Henry Delforge won the boys’ 9-under division, shooting a 52 for nine holes. Reid Reuvers (54) of Vermillion was second, with Dakota Dunes’ Bennett Wetz (62) in fourth.
