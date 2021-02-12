ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson narrowly defeated Beresford 43-42 in a boys’ basketball showdown Friday night in Elk Point.
Andrew Nearman led EPJ (6-11) with 11 points, while Riley Schmitz had 10 points and five rebounds. Tyler Goehring scored nine points and Nathan Buenger grabbed seven rebounds.
In the loss for Beresford (5-9), Spencer Nelson scored 14 points, while Isaiah Richards had 10 points, and Ashton Tjaden tallied six points and 10 rebounds.
Beresford hosts Vermillion today (Saturday) and EPJ hosts Ponca, Nebraska, on Monday.
BERESFORD (5-9) 17 7 3 15 — 42
ELK POINT-JEFF. (6-11) 9 13 8 13 — 43
Chamberlain 46, Wagner 45
WAGNER — Drayton Priebe tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Chamberlain edged Wagner 46-45 in a boys’ game Friday night in Wagner.
Also for Chamberlain, Cameron Caldwell had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Hayden Evans added 10 points, five assists and five steals.
For Wagner, Alex Cournoyer scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Toby Zephier had 14 points. Nolan Carda added five points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
Wagner will visit Vermillion next Tuesday.
CHAMBERLAIN (15-1) 7 13 16 10 — 46
WAGNER (9-7) 17 7 7 14 — 45
Platte-Geddes 77, Bon Homme 53
TYNDALL — Platte-Geddes jumped out to a 53-24 halftime lead and cruised to a 77-53 boys’ basketball victory over Bon Homme on Friday night in Tyndall.
Caden Foxley finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Platte-Geddes, while Kelby VanDerWerff had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Nate Whalen had 12 points and six rebounds.
In the loss for the Cavaliers, Landon Bares had 13 points and five rebounds, Trent Herrboldt posted 12 points and six rebounds, and Karsten Kozek tallied 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Platte-Geddes plays No. 2 Howard today (Saturday) in Mitchell and Bon Homme visits Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (13-3) 27 26 12 12 — 77
BON HOMME (2-15) 5 19 15 14 — 53
Gregory 46, Scotland 33
SCOTLAND — Daniel Mitchell’s 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks helped Gregory dispatch Scotland 46-33 in a boys’ game Friday night in Scotland.
Cruz Klundt added 11 points, four rebounds and six steals for Gregory (8-9).
For Scotland (5-12), Cole Friederich had nine points and five rebounds, and Keenan Souhrada posted eight points and 11 rebounds.
Gregory hosts Jones County today (Saturday) and Scotland will host Platte-Geddes next Monday.
GREGORY (8-9) 15 13 4 14 — 46
SCOTLAND (5-12) 6 6 11 10 — 33
TDA 57, Avon 35
ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour pulled away after the opening quarter to claim a 57-35 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Friday in Armour.
Logan Van Pelt scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead TDA. Dylan VanDerWerff finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kandon Bialas added 10 points in the victory.
Eli Watchorn posted 11 points and Ashton Frank netted 10 points for Avon. Landon Thury finished with eight rebounds and four steals for the Pirates.
Avon takes on Gayville-Volin on Monday.
AVON (3-13) 7 9 13 6 — 35
TDA 9 17 16 15 — 57
Hartington-Newcastle 53, Wynot 49
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outlasted Wynot 53-49 in overtime in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Jake Peitz led Hartington-Newcastle with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Bennet Sievers had 12 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Heitman scored 10 points in the victory.
Charlie Schroeder posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for Wynot. Peyton Wieseler also scored 12 points. Anthony Haberman added 11 points for the Blue Devils.
Hartington-Newcastle travels to Plainview on Monday. Wynot finishes the regular season at home against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Feb. 19.
WYNOT 4 15 12 14 4 — 49
HART.-NEW. 16 12 6 11 8 — 53
Ponca 67, Homer 28
HOMER, Neb. — Ponca built a 29-8 halftime lead and coasted to a 67-28 victory over Homer in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Taylor Korth shot 9-of-11 from the field, finishing with 19 points to lead Ponca. Bryar Bennett posted 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Dalton Lamprecht posted 12 points, four assists and three steals. Austin Brennan added five assists in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Homer.
Ponca, 10-10, finishes the regular season on Feb. 19 against Creighton. Homer finishes the regular season on Feb. 19 against Wakefield.
PONCA (10-10) 12 17 18 20 — 67
HOMER (10-13) 1 7 11 9 — 28
Winner 65, Pierre 62
PIERRE — Brady Fritz drained six three-pointers as part of a 34-point performance to lead Class A Winner past Class AA Pierre 65-62 on Friday night in Pierre.
Blake Volmer added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Winner, while Fritz also had 10 rebounds.
For Pierre, Lincoln Kienholz tallied 22 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Jackson Edman scored 16 points and handed out five assists.
WINNER 21 9 13 22 — 65
PIERRE 18 15 8 21 — 62
Madison 61, McCook Central-Montrose 45
MADISON— Three players score in double figures to lead Madison to a 61-45 victory over McCook Central-Montrose Friday night in Madison.
Connor Hively tallied 14 points to pace Madison (8-6). Aspen Dahl finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Carter Bergheim added 11 points.
Gavin Gordon tallied 22 points and seven rebounds for McCook Central-Montrose (6-10).
Madison hosts Canton today (Saturday). McCook Central-Montrose is back in action Tuesday against Tri-Valley in Montrose.
MCM (6-10) 9 21 6 9 —45
MADISON (8-6) 8 10 24 19 —61
