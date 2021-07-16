PIERRE — Fifth-seeded Pierre took the opening game of a best-of-three state play-in series against Yankton, downing Post 12 10-0 in American Legion baseball action on Friday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Yankton, 17-24, would have to beat Pierre (23-17) twice today (Saturday) to advance to state, July 23-27 in Brandon. The teams will meet at noon today with a third game, if necessary, to follow.
In Friday’s opening round, Bennett Dean went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to lead Pierre. Lincoln Kienholz doubled and singled. Jayden Wiebe also had two hits. Elliot Leif doubled. Andy Gordon, Cade Hinkle and Spencer Letellier each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Loecker doubled and Cody Oswald added a hit for Yankton.
Jack Van Camp went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out six, for the win. Connor Teichroew took the loss.
Region 2A Juniors
S.F. East 4, Yankton 3
SIOUX FALLS — Top-seeded Sioux Falls East needed a run-scoring hit from Ryan Husman in the bottom of the eighth to rally past Yankton 4-3 in the Region 2A American Legion Juniors baseball tournament, Friday at Harmodon Park.
Sioux Falls East will face Sioux Falls West at 11 a.m. today (Saturday), with the winner advancing to the championship. Yankton will face Harrisburg in an elimination game today at 1:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls.
Husman finished 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for East. Dylan Rippentrop had a pair of hits. Tate Schafer added a double in the win.
Garrett Nelson doubled and drove in two runs for Yankton. Paul McGlone, Cooper Grotenhuis and Lucas Kampshoff each had a hit.
Jack Smith pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out four, for the win. McGlone took the loss in relief.
Yankton 10, Harrisburg 5
SIOUX FALLS — Fourth-seeded Yankton doubled up fifth-seeded Harrisburg 10-5 in the opening round of the Region 2A American Legion Juniors baseball tournament, Friday at Harmodon Park.
Isaiah Schelhaas went 2-for-4 with three runs scored for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff and Luke Bernatow each had two hits. Paul McGlone, Cooper Grotenhuis, Garrett Nelson and Jackson Conway each had a hit.
Schelhaas went the distance in the win, striking out seven.
Other Games
Winner-Colome 7, Parkston 6
WINNER — Winner-Colome scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 7-6 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Kameron Meiners went 3-for-3 to lead Winner-Colome. Evan Farner and Boston Moreheart each had two hits. Ashton Kelin, Zach Bohnet, Landon Thieman and Adam Bohnet each had a hit in the victory.
Kade Bialas doubled and singled, and Logan Heidinger had two hits and two RBI for Parkston (8-4). Caleb Titze also had two hits. Josh Polreis doubled. Jon Akre and Carter Kalda each had a hit in the effort.
Meiners pitched three shutout innings for the win. Isaak Bialas took the loss in relief of Kade Bailas, who struck out five over four shutout innings.
