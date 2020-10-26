TYNDALL – The Scotland Highlanders won a tough 25-16, 25-11, 16-25, 17-25, 15-13 victory against the Bon Homme Cavaliers on Friday night.
Olivia Bures finished with 12 kills and 11 digs, while Jenna Duffek led the Cavliers offense with 24 assists. Jenae Alberts also finished with 24 digs while McKenzie Carson had 10 kills to go along with 13 digs in the loss.
For Scotland, Kennedy Beietz had 16 kills while Ryle Conrad finished the match with 31 assists and 11 digs. Delanie Van Driel also had a great performance, as she finished with seven ace serves, eight kills and seven digs.
Scotland will play Menno at home on Tuesday. Bon Homme will play against on Thursday when they travel to Gayville to face Gayville-Volin.
SCOTLAND (7-6) 25 25 16 17 15
BON HOMME (9-13) 16 11 25 25 13
Winner 3, Platte-Geddes 1
WINNER – The Winner Lady Warriors closed out the regular season on a nine-game win streak, including a 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Platte-Geddes on Monday night in prep volleyball action.
The Black Panthers where led by Cadence VanZee with 11 kills and 11 digs while Avery DeVries posted 21 assists. Regan Hoffman also finished with 24 digs in the loss, and Karly VanDerWerff posted nine kills.
Winner finishes the regular season with a 20-4 record. Platte-Geddes will play Ethan in Platte on Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (16-6) 25 17 12 16
WINNER (20-4) 21 25 25 25
Wagner 3, Burke 1
WAGNER – The Wagner Red Raiders continued their excellent season with a 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12 victory over Burke in prep volleyball action on Monday night.
Adisyn Indahl finished with 14kills and 19 digs to led the Red Raiders, while Bobbi Jo Wischmann pos5ted 23 digs and 24 assists. Ramee Hanson also had 14 digs in the victory.
In the loss for Burke, Abby Brunsing had an excellent performance, finished with 20 kills and 21 digs. Teammate Avari Bruguier also had 11 kills and 21 digs, while Macy Koupal led the offense with 32 digs. Also in the loss, Madi Knebel had 23 digs.
Wagner will host T-D/A on Tuesday. Burke will also be at home on Tuesday when they face Lyman.
BURKE (13-10) 25 21 22 12
WAGNER (8-5) 17 25 25 25
Ethan 3, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 0
TRIPP – The Ethan Rustlers won a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 road sweep over Tripp-Delmont/Armour in prep volleyball action on Monday night.
Hannah Stremick led the Nighthawks with eight kills, 13 assists, and eight digs in the victory while Gracey Schatz posted eight kills. Also in the victory, Bailey Spaans handed out eight assists.
For the Rustlers, Lexi Lingemann had an impressive 51 digs, while Bella Nesheim dominated the net with 13 kills. Ava Lingemann also finished with 29 assists in the victory.
Ethan will play at Platte-Geddes on Tuesday. T-D/A, meanwhile, will travel to Wagner on Tuesday.
ETHAN (10-10) 25 25 25
TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR (8-10) 15 17 17
Gregory 3, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 0
LAKE ANDES – Brooklynn Kenzy led the Gregory Lady Gorillas to a 25-20, 25-9, 25-21 victory over the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder in prep volleyball action on Monday night.
Kenzy finished with 11 kills and eight digs in the victory for tGregory. Teammate Brynn Hylla also finished with 10 digs and 13 assists, while Jessy Jo VanDerWerff posted nine kills and nine digs on the night.
For the Thunder, Mackenzie Muckey had five kills and 10 digs to go along with three ace serves. Keana Doren also had 10 digs while Claire Johnson finished with 13 digs.
The Thunder will take on Menno at Menno on Thursday. Gregory finishes the regular season with a 5-15 record.
GREGORY (5-15) 25 25 25
AC/DC (1-12) 20 9 21
Freeman 3, Canistota 0
FREEMAN – The Freeman Flyers won a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over the Canistota Hawks in prep volleyball action on Monday in prep volleyball action.
Rijjy Peterson led the Flyers with 10 kills and 11 digs while Cara Maske handed out 23 assists in the victory. Maske would also finish with 12 digs and Odalite Pankratz had eight kills.
For the Hawks, Taylro McGregor posted seven kills while Kenzy Krinke finished with 13 digs. Kayla Papendick also had 12 digs in the loss.
The Hawks will play again on Tuesday at Dell Rapids St. Mary. Freeman will face Alcestor-Hudson on Tuesday in Alcester.
CANISTOTA (3-13) 20 18 18
FREEMAN (14-6) 25 25 25
Parkston 3, Menno 0
PARKSTON – The Parkston Trojans cruised to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 victory over the Menno Wolves on Monday night in Parkston.
Maggie Baumgart dominated the net with 13 kills while CC Neugebauer led the offense with 23 assists to go along with 13 digs. Emma Yost also finished with seven kills in the victory.
For the Wolves, Kylie arriman had six assists and Jesee Munkvold finished with 11 digs. Also in the loss, Kaylie Shempp posted 15 digs while Bridget Vaith had four blocks in the match.
Parkston will play at White Lake on Tuesday against Kimball/White Lake. Scotland travels Menno on Tuesday
MENNO (8-11) 14 12 19
PARKSTON (15-6) 25 25 25
Alcester-Hudson 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
HURLEY– The Alcester-Hudson Cubs cruised to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 sweep over the Viborg-Hurley Cougars on Monday night in prep volleyball action.
Kallie Lee finished with five kills in the loss while Mataya Vannordel passed out seven assists. Denae Mach also finished with five kills.
Alcester-Hudson will play Freeman on Tuesday in Alcester. The Cougars, meanwhile, will take on Freeman Academy/Marion this Friday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (13-11) 25 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-18) 11 11 11
Dakota Valley 3, Tea Area 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Dakota Valley Panthers extended their winning streak to four matches with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 victory over Tea Area on Monday night in prep volleyball action.
For the Panthers, Sophia Atchison finished with 13 kills in the victory, while Logan Miller passed out 31 assists. Jorja Vadenhul also had 10 digs for Dakota Valley.
For the Titans, Liv Ritter finished with eight kills and Cassidey Gors posted eight digs. Kennedy Konrad led the offense in the loss with 12 assists.
The Panthers will face Madison on Tuesday in North Sioux City. Tea, meanwhile, travel to Yankton for a Tuesday night matchup.
TEA AREA (13-11) 16 9 13
DAKOTA VALLEY (13-4) 25 25 25
Vermillion 3, Beresford 1
BERESFORD – Eva Knutson led the Vermillion Tanagers with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the Beresford Watchdogs on Monday night in prep volleyball action.
Knutson finished with a dominating 15 kills and 17 digs while Brooklyn Voss posted 11 kills. Leading the offense was Claire Poty who posted 34 assists, while Shandie Ludwig ended the match with 30 digs.
For the Watchdogs, Becca Tiedeman posted six kills while Larissa Tiedeman had 16 assists along with 12 digs. Also in the loss, Savannah Beeson had seven kills and 12 digs.
Vermillion will face Gayville-Volin and Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.
VERMILLION (5-8) 16 25 25 25
BERESFORD (3-17) 25 21 21 21
Dell Rapids 3, Beresford 2
BERESFORD – The Dell Rapids Lady Quarriers completed a tough 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory over the Beresford Watchdogs on Monday night in prep volleyball action.
Emma Vanregenmortar led the Lady Quarriers with 17 kills and teammate Kenzie Garry posted 12 kills. Sophie Randall also finished with 42 assists and 15 digs, while Sam Price ended the match with 31 digs.
For the Watchdogs in their second loss of the night, Savannah Beeson led the attack with 10 kills and 12 digs and Larissa Tiedeman ended the match with 21 assists to go along with 11 digs. Kara Niles also finished with eight kills in the loss.
The Watchdogs finish the regular season with a 3-18 record. Dell Rapids, meanwhile, finishes their regular season with a 5-12 record.
DELL RAPIDS (5-12) 25 25 19 21 16
BERESFORD (3-18) 22 20 25 25 14
McCook Central-Montrose 3, Hanson 1
SALEM — McCook Central-Montrose finished the regular season with a 25-16, 27-25, 20-25, 25-15 victory over Hanson in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Brandy Pulse pounded 15 kills and Maggie Miles posted 27 assists and two ace serves to lead MCM. Michaela McCormick had nine kills. Ashtyn Wobig posted eight kills, three blocks and two ace serves. Brianna Even had 19 assists, Riley Morrison posted 25 digs, and Mesa Bartmann added 13 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Andrea Thelen and Shelby Hernandez each had seven kills for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 23 assists and 18 digs. Annalyse Weber had six kills, 11 digs and two ace serves. Abby Kortan had 20 digs and Skylar Holm added 12 digs in the effort.
MCM, 12-10, begins Region 5A play on Monday. Hanson travels to Canistota on Friday.
HANSON (6-14) 16 25 25 15
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (12-10) 25 27 20 25
Tri-Valley 3, West Central 0
COLTON – The Tri-Valley Mustangs finished their regular season with a 25-18, 27-25, 25-15 victory over Wet Central on Monday night.
Blayne Gacke, Katlyn Mohnen, and Hannah West had 13 digs each in the victory for Tri-Valley. Mohnen would also have eight kills, while Gacke finished with six kills. Also in the Mustangs victory, Grace Schuldhauer had 18 assists.
Jenna Lueth had 14 digs in the loss while Cassidy Siemonsma finished with nine kills. Teammate Brooke Optiz passed out 23 assists for West Central.
West Central will play Parker on Tuesday.
TRI-VALLEY (9-10) 25 27 25
WEST CENTRAL (6-13) 18 25 15
Saturday
SESD Tourn.
PLATTE — Winner downed Burke 25-13, 25-8 for the championship of the Southeast South Dakota Conference Volleyball Tournament championship, Saturday in Platte.
Winner advanced to the final with a 25-16, 25-15 victory over host Platte-Geddes. Burke outlasted Parkston 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 in the other semifinal.
WINNER DEF. PLATTE-GEDDES 25-16, 25-15: Karly VanDerWerff had 10 kills and Cadence Van Zee had six kills to lead Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries added 15 assists.
PLATTE-GEDDES DEF. GREGORY 25-18, 25-13: Cadence VanZee posted seven kills and three ace serves, and Avery DeVries had 16 assists and two ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes. Regan Hoffman added 14 digs in the victory.
BURKE DEF. PLATTE-GEDDES 20-25, 25-21, 25-20: Karly VanDerWerff posted nine kills and two blocks, and Cadence VanZee had eight kills for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries posted 20 assists and two ace serves. Regan Hoffman posted 19 digs, and Baleigh Nachtigal added 16 digs and two ace serves.
Canistota 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
CANISTOTA – Canistota cruised to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 victory over the Viborg-Hurley Cougars on Saturday in prep volleyball action.
Taylor McGregor led Canistota with seven kills while Desiree Pierce finished with eight assists and 13 digs. Kayla Papendick also finished with 17 digs while Sydnee Engbrecht had 12 digs.
For the Cougars, Coral Mason finished with eight kills and eight digs while Madelyn Vasgaard had 10 digs.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-15) 11 19 20
CANISTOTA (3-12) 25 25 25
