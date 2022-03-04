SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball player Hannah Sjerven has been named the Summit League TicketSmarter February Athlete of the Month.
Sjerven, a sixth-year senior from Rogers, Minnesota, led the Coyotes to a share of the Summit League regular season title during the month. She averaged a double-double of 17.4 points and 10.3 rebounds during February while shooting at a 55.6 percent clip. She also tallied 15 blocks and 13 steals in seven games. She became South Dakota’s all-time blocks leader during February and ranks sixth all-time in Summit history.
Sjerven was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, while also making the all-Summit League first team. This marked her third-straight year of earning both accolades.
This marks the first Summit athlete of the month honor for South Dakota in the 2021-22 academic year.
