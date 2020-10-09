BERESFORD — Savannah Beeson’s nine kills and seven ace serves helped Beresford beat Sioux Valley in a five-set high school volleyball match Friday night in Beresford. The hometown Watchdogs won by set scores of 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 18-25, 15-13.
Also for Beresford (2-13), Kielee Otten and Haleigh Stene both had six kills, while Larissa Tiedeman posted 16 set assists. Becca Tiedeman and Rachel Zanter both paced the defense with 20 digs.
For Sioux Valley (8-12), Rylan Willis had 19 kills, 19 digs and five ace serves, while Hayden Hauge tallied 51 set assists and Kasey Pistulka had 30 digs.
Beresford visits Tea Area on Tuesday.
SIOUX VALLEY (8-12) 20 25 25 25 13
BERESFORD (2-13) 25 27 17 18 15
