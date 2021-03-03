LINCOLN, Neb. — A dominant second quarter sent Ponca back to the Class C2 semifinals.
The sixth-seeded Indians out-scored third-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic 22-6 in the second quarter on the way to a 59-45 first-round victory Wednesday night at the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Ponca, last year’s C2 runner-up, will play Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast tonight (Thursday) at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ponca led 8-6 over GACC after the first quarter Wednesday but pushed its margin out to 30-14 at halftime.
Sophomore Samantha Ehlers led Ponca (20-4) with 14 points, while sophomore Gracen Evans had 12 points. Sophomore Ashlyn Kingsbury added nine points and sophomore Mattie Milligan scored seven points.
