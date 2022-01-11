It wasn’t always pretty as the Yankton Gazelles saw a double figure lead dissipate in the second half, but they weathered the storm for a third straight game to come away with a 44-40 win over the Harrisburg Tigers Tuesday night at the Summit Activity Center in Yankton.
The Gazelles won their third straight game, all against ESD Conference foes to get to .500 on the season (3-3 overall, 3-1 in ESD).
“There’s a difference between trying to make a play to not screw up and trying to make a play to make a play, and that’s what you’re seeing out fo our kids,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “We didn’t make free throws down the stretch like we would have wanted to, but we had kids fight for offensive rebounds. That’s finding a way to win.”
Claire Tereshinski scored the game’s first five points (two free throws and a three-pointer) to put Yankton ahead 5-0. The Gazelles never lost the lead.
“We played really well defensively tonight,” Krier said. “We did a great job of being active on the defensive end. We got some things done in the press and full court and made them focus on thigns that are outside of the half court.”
Harrisburg got back within a point, 8-7, when Tereshinski made her second basket of the game ot give Yankton a four-point lead and Jordynn Salvatori added a lay-in with one second left to give Yankton a 13-7 lead after one quarter. Tereshinski had eight points in the first quarter.
Ellie Karolevitz hit an open three-pointer early into the second quarter to give Yankton a 16-7 lead and force a timeout for Harrisburg. The Tigers and Gazelles exchanged baskets most of the way out, and the Gazelles led 26-14 at the intermission.
Harrisburg started fighting back in the third quarter, cutting the Gazelle lead in half. The Gazelles lead was down to five, 50-45 with five minutes to play. Yankton didn’t score for the next three minutes, but the defense locked down, allowing two points, both on free throw attempts, for the Tigers.
Tereshinski again ended the Yankton scoring drought with a high arching banked in three-pointer at the end of the shot clock with two minutes to play. The shot stretched the Yankton lead out to six, 43-37.
On the other end, Jaylee Hofer banked in a three to cut the lead back to three with 34 seconds remaining. The Gazelles didn’t allow another point in holding on to win their third in a row.
“It might not look like we do, but it felt like we had more control of the game in the last minutes of tonight than we did in the first two (wins),” Krier said. “That’s showing the growth of our kids and the composure. We got a big win Friday in Mitchell and that energy, that spark, carried over to yesterday in practice and today.”
Karolevitz finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Yankton. Tereshinski added 16 points.
Claire and Kate were our offensive options for us (last year),” Krier said. “Then you bring back Ellie, who’s an ultra aggressive player and Claire had to feel her back out, and Ellie ahd to kind of feel her back out as well. We’re starting to see those two in practice, in games, start ot work really well with each other.”
Emilee Boyer tallied 15 points for Harrisburg. Hofer added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
The Gazelles now prepare for Watertown Thursday night in Watertown. Watertown is 5-1 on the season. Watertown is 5-0 in ESD play this year.
In sub-varsity action, the Gazelles fell to Harrisburg 35-33. Elle Feser tallied 16 points and Camryn Koletzky 10 points. In the ‘C’ game, Harrisburg won 55-16. Deandra Leighton tallied six points and three steals for Yankton.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
HARRISBURG (3-4, 1-1)
Jaylee Hofer 4-6 2-3 12, Adelynn Wagner 1-2 0-0 2, Emilee Boyer 6-8 1-4 15, Hannah Eide 2-5 0-0 4, Abigail Flanagan 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Hybertson 2-3 0-0 5, Kayleigh Hybertson 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16-28 3-7 40
YANKTON (3-3, 3-1)
Jillian Eidsness 0-2 0-0 0, Jordynn Salvatori 2-4 0-0 4, Ellie Karolevitz 8-19 2-6 22, Claire Tereshinski 5-8 2-4 16, Bailey LaCroix 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 1-2 0-2 2, Elle Feser 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-27 4-12 44.
HARRISBURG 7 7 16 10 –40
YANKTON 16 10 10 8 –44
Three-Pointers: YHS 8-11 (Karolevitz 4-4, Tereshinski 4-5, Eidsness 0-1, Beeman 0-1), HHS 5-12 (Boyer 2-2, hofer 2-3, Hybertson 1-2, Flanagan 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Eide 0-3). Rebounds: YHS 20 (Karolevitz 10), HHS 7 (Boyer 3). Steals: YHS 3 (Salvatori, Tereshinski, Feser) HHS 1 (Hybertson). Personal Fouls: HHS 15, YHS 9. Turnovers: HHS 4, YHS 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.