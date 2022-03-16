It has been a long time since the Yankton Bucks entered the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament with anything other than one of the top seeds.
The expectations within the program, though, haven’t changed.
The Bucks (13-8) are the ninth-seed and draw defending champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt (21-0) in the opening round of the state tournament, noon today (Thursday) at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
“I thought our guys have done a good job all year of going through the ups and downs,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “I attribute it to our seniors and their leadership. I say every year that we’ll go as far as our seniors take us.”
The Bucks qualified for state for a fifth straight season — a run that includes the cancelled 2020 tournament in which Yankton was going to be the top seed — the longest such run by Yankton since 1972-76.
The last time Yankton was lower than one of the top four seeds was in the first year of that run, when an 11th-seeded Bucks squad that included a freshman Matthew Mors ran to the program’s first state title in 38 years. This year’s squad is the first trip to state the Bucks have made without Matthew, who graduated as the all-time leading scorer in Class AA, since 2014.
“We’re still a great team,” said senior Jaden Kral. “Now we have to show the whole state what we can do.”
Kral leads the team in scoring at 12.2 points per contest. He also ranks among the team leaders in rebounds (110).
Senior Dylan Prouty (6.8 ppg, 34 rebounds), who flirted with state tournament history with seven three-pointers in the Bucks’ first-round win over Mitchell last year, has continued his sharp-shooting ways, hitting 38 three-pointers on the season. Senior Colton Potts (1.9 ppg, 42 rebounds) started the season in the starting five, and has provided post depth off the bench since.
The Bucks have relied on a talented crop of juniors, led by guard Rugby Ryken (10.6 ppg, 123 rebounds, 102 assists, 45 steals). Cody Oswald (7.3 ppg, 76 rebounds), and twins Mac (7.2 ppg, 45 steals) and Drew (8.5 ppg, 52 rebounds, 47 made 3s) Ryken have each provided scoring bursts throughout the season. Michael Mors (3.5 ppg, 52 rebounds) has also provided a spark off the bench.
“Overall, from last season to this season, every one of them has shown improvement,” Haynes said. “That’s what you have to have for the team to improve.”
Since the Bucks walked off the floor in Aberdeen after qualifying for state, the team’s focus has been on Roosevelt, a team that has won 32 straight games, dating back to the 2020-21 season … against Yankton.
“We learned a lot from that,” Prouty said. “Their press is good, and we’ve worked on that. They’re an athletic team.
“We’ve had some good practices, and we’re ready to go.”
Yankton ranks fifth in Class AA, allowing just 51 points per game. Roosevelt is the lone team allowing less than 50 points per game, at 46.5 points allowed per contest.
“For the most part we’ve done a good job defensively,” Haynes said. “It’s given us a chance to be in the game against 20 of 21 opponents so far this season.”
That “one” was against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Jan. 21, a 73-42 setback.
“They’ve got good shooters, good wings,” Rugby Ryken said. “They’re a lot to handle, but that’s what we’re there to do.”
Marcus Phillips (Sr., F/C, 6-6; 16.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 68 assists, 29 steals), Micah Johnson (Sr., G, 5-1; 15.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 57 assists, 28 steals) and Vance Borchers (Sr., G/F, 6-3; 10.2 ppg, 4 rpg, 48 assists, 32 steals) have averaged in double figures for the Rough Riders. Thoralingo Gilo (Sr., G, 6.1; 8.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 41 assists) is just off that pace.
“Roosevelt is a good team that’s trying to make history, trying to become the first undefeated ‘AA’ champion since Lincoln in 2006,” Haynes said. “We know they’ll be motivated to try to repeat.
“But we think our guys are prepared.”
The Bucks and Rough Riders face off in the tournament’s first contest, a noon start today. For Yankton, the approach is simple.
“As long as we play together, stay focused on every possession and play together,” Prouty said, “we’re going to make some noise.”
Fourth-seeded Harrisburg (14-7) and Mitchell (14-7) play in the other afternoon contest, a 1:45 p.m. start. Second-seeded O’Gorman (19-2) opens the evening session against Sioux Falls Lincoln (12-9), followed by third-seeded Sioux Falls Washington (14-7) against newcomer Sioux Falls Jefferson (13-8) at 7:45 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday.
