BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Santee 950
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2679
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kevin Hisek 300, JJ Peterson 300, Ryan Lemaster 299, Jeremy Washburn 276, Scott Byrkeland 276
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: JJ Peterson 762, Jeremy Washburn 706, Ryan Lemaster 695, Kevin Hisek 692, Nick Walters 691
STANDINGS: Stockwell Engineers 37, Manitou 36, Czeckers 31.5, Santee 31.5, Old Lumber Company 30, Kruse’s Pro Shop 26, Coca-Cola 25, Plath Chiropractic 22, The Newbies 20, J.R. Sports Cards 11
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Pin Ups Casino 892
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Pin Ups Casino 2530
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Edwena Turner 212, Susan Murphy 207-202, Sarah Blackwell 203, Judy Barta 202
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Susan Murphy 573, Judy Barta 529, Edwena Turner 528, Melinda Reichert 520, Sharon Mernin 481
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 11-5, Pin Ups Casino 10-6, Downtown Screen Printing 10-6, Hideout Studio & Spa 10-6, Laser Barn 6-10
HIGHLIGHTS: Katie Rederick Turkey; Jessica Nelson 4-5; Judy Barta Turkey; Melinda Reichert 2 Turkeys; Sarah Blackwell 2-4-10; Turkey; Susan Murphy Turkey and 4 in a row; Edwena Turner 6 in a row
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 490
HIGH TEAM SERIES: For The Taz 1346
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kelly Mernin 278 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 267, Brandon Ester 258 (errorless), Brendan Gramkow 258, Sharon Mernin 190, Susan Bitsos 185, Kathy Driver 183
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Anthony Osborn 768, Brandon Ester 708, Kelly Mernin 700, Sharon Mernin 550, Jane Rhoades 505, Kathy Driver 497
STANDINGS: For the Taz 14-2, 2 Broke Girls 12.5-3.5, Ten Pins 11-4.5, Knight Riders 10.5-5.5, We Don’t Give a Split 10.5-5.5, B&A 10-6, Gutter Dusters 9-7, TCB 8.5-7.5, Moody’s 8-8, Split Happens 7-9, Double E’s 6.5-9.5, The Cunningham’s (INC) 6.5-9.5, Kozy’s 6.5-9.5, Coffee & Cream 5-11, Liivin’ on a Spare 5-11, The Bohemians 4-12, Three Hole Surprise (INC) 3-13
HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan Gramkow – errorless 217; Kelly Mernin – errorless 191; Todd Moody – errorless 255-205; Elmer Misar 3-10, 3-10; Mark Povondra 2-6; Lonnie Remington 5-6-10; Willis Gramkow 3-10, 3-10; Casey Weverstad 7-10; Annabelle Moody 2-5-7
BASKETBALL
SOUTH CENTRAL CONF. BOYS
FINAL STANDINGS: Platte-Geddes 5-0, Burke 4-1, Gregory 3-2, Kimball-White Lake 2-3, Colome 1-4, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 0-5
ALL-CONF. TEAM
Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes; Bryce Frank, Burke; Xavier Hare, Andes Central-Dakota Christian; Daniel Mitchell, Gregory; Coy Determan, Gregory; Ben Witt, Burke; Will Miller, Platte-Geddes; Bennett Namanny, Kimball-White Lake; Rhet Bertram, Colome; Brody Boltjes, Platte-Geddes; Cruz Klundt, Gregory; Brogan Glover, Burke
HONORABLE MENTION
Dawson Miller, Kimball-White Lake; Jackson Neuman, Platte-Geddes; Cam’Ron Thin Elk, Andes Central-Dakota Christian
