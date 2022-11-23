Four members of the Yankton Bucks football team were chosen to the Class 11AA All-State Football Team, as chosen by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.
Seniors Tyler Sohler, Rugby Ryken, Cody Oswald and Trevor Paulson were each honored by the SDFBCA.
Paulson, a placekicker and punter, earned all-state honors for a second straight season.
On the season, he was 8-of-9 in field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards, and 44-of-45 on point-after-touchdown kicks. He also averaged 56.5 yards per kickoff, recording 26 touchbacks.
As a punter, Paulson averaged 33.8 yards per attempt, recording five inside the 20-yard line among his 28 attempts.
Paulson, who made 43 consecutive starts, finished his career with 227 points. He was 27-of-36 on field goal attempts and 115-of-119 on PAT kicks. He averaged 50.3 yards per kickoff for his career, recording 112 touchbacks, and averaged 32.5 yards per punt, putting 18 inside the 20 on 104 attempts.
“Trevor has started for us for four years,” Muth said. “We’ve been very fortunate in Yankton to have great kickers. Trevor has been another special teams player that has made his mark.”
Oswald, selected as a defensive back, also earned his second straight all-state recognition. The senior posted 30 tackles and 13 assists, including three sacks and 2 1/2 tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions and eight passes defended.
A three-time all-Eastern South Dakota Conference honoree, Oswald finished his career with 12 interceptions.
“Cody has been the rock for our program,” Muth said. “His play has bailed us out many times.”
Oswald, an Augustana football commit, finished his career with 100 receptions for 1,417 yards and 23 touchdowns. On the season he had 52 catches for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns. He will graduate ranking fourth among Bucks receivers all-time.
Ryken, selected as an athlete, repeats as an all-state honoree. This season he was 210-of-338 passing (62%), finishing with 2,645 yards, 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He also ran the ball 141 times, finishing with 723 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“Rugby is the ultimate competitor. His leadership on the field speaks volumes to his teammates,” Muth said. “He has also been a great role model for our younger players coming up in our program.”
Ryken will graduate as Yankton’s all-time leader in every passing category. He finishes 444-of-730 for 6,024 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,346 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Sohler, chosen as a receiver, will graduate as the Bucks’ career leader in every receiving category.
In 2022, he finished with 74 catches for 824 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, he had 180 catches for 2,106 yards and 21 touchdowns.
An honorable mention all-state selection a year ago, Sohler finished his career with 43 consecutive starts.
Yankton finished with a 6-5 record, falling to eventual champion Pierre in the state semifinals.
Here is a look at the other area athletes to earn all-state honors:
Class 11A
Beresford, which advanced to the 11A semifinals, put three players on offense.
Running back Peyton Fridrich, fullback Jaxsen Tadlock and offensive lineman Landon Schurch were each honored. Also making the all-state team were Dakota Valley wide receiver Jackson Hennies and defensive back Randy Rosenquist.
Tadlock, who moved from guard to fullback midway through the season, finished with 80 carries for 488 yards and eight touchdowns.
Fridrich posted 945 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, finishing his career with 1,677 yards and 20 scores.
Schurch helped block for a Beresford offense that finished with 2,236 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground, and nearly 3,000 yards total.
Hennies recorded 38 catches for 574 yards and six touchdowns for the Panthers. He finished his career with 66 catches for 883 yards and 11 scores.
Rosenquist had a hand in 86 tackles (36 solo), including five tackles for loss and a sack. He picked off three passes on the season.
Dakota Valley’s Ethan Anema and Beresford’s Tate Van Otterloo each earned honorable mention recognition.
Class 11B
Seven members of Class 11B champion Elk Point-Jefferson were honored, including Ben Swatek as the 11B “All-American.” Swatek, who made the all-state team at linebacker, had 47.5 tackles (33 solo) with six tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Also honored for EPJ were fullback Devon Schmitz, running back Lucas Hueser, offensive linemen Chace Fornia and Ty Trometer, defensive lineman Gavin Jacobs and defensive back Hunter Geary.
Fornia and Trometer made up the left side of a Huskies line that pounded 2,308 yards and 46 touchdowns heading into the state championship game.
Hueser had 101 carries for 837 yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as six catches for 99 yards. He finished his career with 40 rushing touchdowns and 1,750 yards.
Schmitz had 235 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and 20 catches for 360 yards and six touchdowns receiving. He finished his career with 577 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, and 50 catches for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving.
Geary posted 39 tackles, including 32 solo stops and six for loss. He also picked off four passes, returning two for touchdown, and recovered two fumbles.
Jacobs had 28 tackles (20 solo) with eight tackles for loss and five sacks.
Class 9AA
State runner-up Parkston and playoff qualifier Bon Homme each put two athletes on the 9AA all-state team.
Defensive lineman Will Jodozi and linebacker Brayden Jervik were honored for Parkston.
Jodozi finished with 57.5 tackles (22 solo), including seven for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. He also forced two fumbles, recovering one.
Jervik had 56 tackles (34 solo), including seven for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He also recovered two fumbles and forced another, and had an interception.
Fullback Isaac Crownover and defensive back Riley Rothschadl were honored from Bon Homme. Also recognized from the region were Maddox Kihne of Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion and Lee Reiser of Platte-Geddes.
Crownover rushed for 347 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 16 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Rothschadl was a presence in the secondary for Bon Homme.
Reiser was a two-year starter for Platte-Geddes, starting at guard as a junior and moving to center as a senior due to an injury to another player.
Kihne was an explosive receiver in the inaugural season of the Phoenix, recording 63 catches for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 37 carries for 305 yards and three scores.
Platte-Geddes’ Joey Foxley and Parkston’s Porter Neugebauer each earned honorable mention recognition.
Class 9A
Alcester-Hudson’s Dominic Van Egdom earned honorable mention recognition.
Class 9B
Playoff qualifiers Irene-Wakonda and Avon each put two athletes on the 9B all-state team.
Miles Pollman and Dashel Spurrell were honored for Irene-Wakonda, which advanced to the state semifinals. Kley Heumiller and Brady Bierema were honored for Avon.
Heumiller anchored an Avon offensive line that finished with nearly 3,000 yards on the season. Bierema averaged 33.8 yards per punt and 31.9 yards per kickoff for the Pirates.
Spurrell helped anchor the Irene-Wakonda defense, recording 83 tackles, two intereceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. Pollman had 16 tackles for loss among his 61 tackles, adding a sack, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.
Irene-Wakonda also put three players on honorable mention: Clay Broderson, Chase Dahlerup and Jens Hansen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.