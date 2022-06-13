WATERTOWN — The Yankton Black Sox rolled to a doubleheader sweep of the Watertown Red Sox in 16-under baseball action on Saturday.
Yankton scored 13 runs in the final three innings of a 15-4 decision in the opener.
Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI for Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock doubled and singled, driving in three. Owen Wishon and Kaden Hughes each had two hits. Evan Serck doubled, and Trey Sager and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the victory.
Kael Garry went the distance for the win, striking out eight in the seven-inning contest.
Yankton scored eight runs in the second and coasted to a 10-1 victory in the nightcap.
Garry had two hits and Sheldon tripled for Yankton. Trey Rothschadl and Sager each doubled. Serck and Zahrbock each had a hit in the victory.
Wishon went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out seven, for the win.
Parkston Orange 12, Canova 4
PARKSTON — Parkston Orange pounded out 13 hits in a 12-4 rout of Canova in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Quayden Culbert went 3-for-4 with a double for Parkston. Javin Kniffen and Jayden Digmann each had two hits. Grady Bowar, Gage Jodozi, Trey Boettcher, Joaquin Rodriguesz, Hayden Mette and Landon Weber each had a hit in the victory.
Digmann struck out eight batters in four innings of work for the win. Weber struck out two in two innings of relief.
Parkston travels to Salem on Wednesday.
Platte-Geddes 6, Parkston Blue 2
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes scored all six runs in the first two innings to claim a 6-2 victory over Parkston Blue in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Kash Neugebauer had two hits, and Kolter Kramer and Brycen Bruening each doubled for Parkston. Mark Deckert added a hit.
Neugebauer took the loss. Mason Jervik struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
Parkston, 2-2, hosts Corsica-Stickney on Wednesday.
Salem-Montrose 10, Gayville-Volin 0
SALEM — Salem-Montrose downed Gayville-Volin 10-0 in 14-under baseball action on Sunday.
Preston Karstens went 3-for-3 with a double for Gayville-Volin. Grayson Rice also had a hit.
Tanner Logan took the loss.
Gayville-Volin travels to Canistota-Freeman on Friday.
Gayville-Volin 8, Parkston Orange 5
PARKSTON — Gayville-Volin scored in each of the first six innings to claim an 8-5 victory over Parkston Orange in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Spencer Karstens tripled and doubled, driving in three, for Gayville-Volin. Tanner Logan doubled and singled. Hunter Wuebben also doubled. Nathaniel Selchert and Grayson Rice each had a hit in the victory.
Gage Jodozi doubled and singled for Parkston. Hayden Mette and Aiden Overby each had two hits. Landon Weber, Jayden Digman, Quayden Culbert and Andrew Weisz each had a hit in the effort.
Preston Karstens struck out seven batters over five innings of work for the win. Spencer Karstens struck out five in two innings of relief for GV. Trey Boettcher took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work. Grady Bowar struck out three in relief for Parkston.
Sioux Falls Slam
Greysox 15, S.F. Post 15 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox finished the Sioux Falls Slam tournament with a 15-3 rout of Sioux Falls Post 15 on Sunday.
Brett Taggart went 4-for-4 with two triples and four RBI for Yankton. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double. Aiden Mulder doubled and singled. Dylan Howe also had two hits. Devon Coke doubled, and Jack Brandt and Cael Haselhorst each had a hit in the victory.
Carlson picked up the win on the mount, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
Anoka 12, Lakers 11
SIOUX FALLS — Anoka outlasted the Yankton Lakers 12-11 in Yankton’s final game of the Sioux Falls Slam on Sunday.
Tate Beste had three hits, and Easton Feser and Sam Gokie each tripled and doubled for Yankton. Gavin Johnson also had two hits. Beck Ryken and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Beste took the loss, with Gokie striking out three in relief.
Renner 10, Greysox 5
SIOUX FALLS — Renner rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to top the Yankton Greysox 10-5 on Saturday.
Dylan Howe went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Ethan Carlson doubled and singled for Yankton. Cale Haselhorst, Aiden Mulder and Devon Coke each had a hit.
Haselhorst and Brett Taggart each pitched for Yankton, each striking out three.
S.F. West Navy 7, Lakers 6
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls West Navy rallied from a 6-0 deficit to edge the Yankton Lakers 7-6 on Saturday.
Tate Beste had three hits, and Sam Gokie doubled and singled for Yankton. Abe O’Brien also had two hits. Carter Boomsma doubled, and Beck Ryken and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit for the Lakers.
Ryken took the loss.
Greysox 16, Marshall Orange 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox took control with a nine-run sixth inning, cruising to a 16-4 victory over Marshall Orange on Saturday.
Brett Taggart went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Ethan Carlson and Liam Villanueva each had a double and two singles, with Villanueva driving in three. Cale Haselhorst doubled and singled. Jack Brandt added two hits.
Ryan Turner and Villanueva each had four strikeouts on the mound in the contest.
