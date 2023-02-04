VERMILLION — The North Dakota Fighting Hawks made 13 3-pointers as they defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 86-72 in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

“We’ve got to be way more consistent, especially on the defensive end,” said Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson. “It felt a little bit like the Oral Roberts game (with) giving up 47 points in the first half. (I am) disappointed with our defensive effort in the first half.”

