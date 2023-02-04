VERMILLION — The North Dakota Fighting Hawks made 13 3-pointers as they defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 86-72 in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
“We’ve got to be way more consistent, especially on the defensive end,” said Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson. “It felt a little bit like the Oral Roberts game (with) giving up 47 points in the first half. (I am) disappointed with our defensive effort in the first half.”
In that first half, the Fighting Hawks made 10-23 3-point attempts on their way to a 47-40 halftime lead.
“Did they hit some tough shots in the first half? Yeah, they hit some tough shots,” Peterson said. “But when you let them hit those tough shots, they develop confidence. The (first) part was we didn't guard the ball very well. It was us getting beat off the dribble, then us helping and then a wide open three. The second part of that was us not getting back on defense, giving them wide open threes in transition.
“We didn't communicate very well. We didn't do our job getting back on defense.”
The Fighting Hawks made 13-32 3-pointers in the contest. The pace of the game was frenetic in the first half, as the Coyotes played well offensively, scoring 40 points. Peterson said the defense came out flat.
“We were poor on the defensive end,” Peterson said. “(Good offense) should translate when you get excited and you're scoring on offense, you lock up and guard. We got to do it the other way where we defend and that helps us on offense. Our plan was to run. We knew they were going to run.”
UND got its lead up to 22, 74-52, in the second half before USD went on an 8-0 run to get within 12, 75-63, with 5:11 left. It was arguably the best sequence defensively for the Coyotes in the game.
“When we work that hard to get back in the game, there's still four minutes left in the game,” Peterson said. You're looking in the guys be tired and you're just trying to figure out what we can put in to give them a quick blow and keep that momentum going. Sometimes when you have that momentum, you want to run with that group out there that created that energy.”
UND improved to 8-17 (2-10 Summit), while USD fell to 11-14 (6-7 Summit).
The Coyotes finished a five-game-in-10-days stretch Saturday, going 2-3. Peterson admitted that today’s game at the end of the stretch was the one he was worried about the most.
“This was the game I was like ‘Man, we’ve got to be sharp and focused,’” he said. “We had a lack of focus.
“It was clear when we're calling plays in the first half and guys were in the wrong spots and didn't know the plays that we run every single game. (It was) disappointing in that we weren't locked in. We weren't focused. As a coaching staff, we’ve got to do a better job.”
The Coyotes play at South Dakota State in Brookings Feb. 11. Game time next Saturday is set for 6 p.m. at Frost Arena.
Despite the loss, Peterson remains optimistic about his team’s chances but stated the need for the team to play connected.
“The team that's playing the best is the team that's most connected,” he said. “There are a lot of teams in February and beginning of March that are either going the right way or going the wrong way. We want to be going the right way. We’ve got to figure out how to make that happen. You got a tough stretch coming up three road games and then we have Kansas City and Oral Roberts at home. There are wins in there, but we’ve got to get our stuff together, get back to practice and get after it.”
Of note, Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored his 1,000th career point for the Coyotes with 14:21 remaining in the first half to tie the game, 9-9. It was his 102nd career game.
