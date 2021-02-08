The Yankton boys dropped from second to third in the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class AA, announced Monday.
Yankton (12-3) fell to Harrisburg (11-2), which jumped from fourth to second in the rankings. Sioux Falls Washington (11-0) remained a unanimous selection for the top pick in the poll.
Vermillion (13-0) remained in the top slot in the Class A boys’ rankings, drawing all but one first place votes. Sioux Falls Christian (13-2) drew the other top pick. Dakota Valley (13-1), ranked third this week, travels to Vermillion on Tuesday.
DeSmet (13-1) was a unanimous selection to lead the Class B boys’ poll. Viborg-Hurley (11-3) moved back into the poll at third. Platte-Geddes (12-3) remained in fifth.
In the Class AA girls’ poll, Aberdeen Central (14-0) remained in first, claiming 14 first place votes. Washington (9-2) remained in second, with three first place picks. Third-ranked Harrisburg (13-1) drew the other.
St. Thomas More (15-0) remained a unanimous selection in the Class A girls’ poll.
Corsica-Stickney (15-2) remained atop the Class B girls’ poll, claiming 11 first place votes. Undefeateds Castlewood (12-0) and White River (14-0) were picked second and third, claiming five and two first place votes, respectively. Viborg-Hurley (12-2) broke its tie for fifth, claiming the position by itself this week.
