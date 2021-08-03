TOKYO, Japan -- Chris Nilsen was one of two competitors to clear 5.97 meters (19-7) and brought home a silver medal in the pole vault at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday.
The other competitor over 19-7 was Armand Duplantis of Sweden. Nilsen and Duplantis have competed against each other for years, including Nilsen’s 2019 NCAA Championship over Duplantis. Duplantis bested Nilsen Tuesday by clearing 19-9 when Nilsen wasn’t able to.
Duplantis is the world record holder in the event. Of the four athletes jumping at 19-5, there were two gold medalists, the world record holder, and Nilsen.
The 2016 gold medalist, Thiago Braz of Brazil, won bronze behind Nilsen and Duplantis. The 2012 gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie also fell out of the competition at 19-5. Nilsen and Duplantis started their 2019 NCAA Championship rematch at 19-5, being the only two vaulters remaining.
Nilsen got over the bar of 19-7 first, moving him into the lead, and setting a new personal best. Duplantis followed suit, and cleared 19-9 on his first attempt to put the pressure back on Nilsen. Nilsen was unable to get the 19-9 bar in his three attempts.
The 2020 USD graduate claimed the silver in his first Olympic Games. His coach, Derek Miles, claimed bronze in the 2008 Olympics, and was in Tokyo with Nilsen for this year’s competition.
Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion during his time at USD, and won the 2019 Pan-American Games Gold Medal in pole vault. Nilsen’s silver medal is the highest United States finish in the event since 2004. Miles, a three-time Olympian, and Nilsen are two of four Olympians from USD on record.
