VERMILLION – After picking up its first win of the season Monday at Drake, the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team ran away with an 80-34 win over Briar Cliff Thursday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“It’s important for us to continue to compete and improve and I think we did that this week,” head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “When we played against Drake, I thought we played with really high energy throughout the course of that game. In this game, we played with some great energy, but we also played with a lot more poise too.”
The game was the final tune-up opportunity before heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam Nov. 25-27. After losing to a pair of Power 5 Conference foe in Oklahoma and No. 1 South Carolina last week, the Coyotes earned a pair of wins this week to even their record on the season.
The Coyotes also used Thursday’s game as an opportunity to get one more live game experience under their belts before seeing three more Power 5 opponents next week.
“It’s a big deal to our confidence,” Maddie Krull said. “We knew this schedule is going to be tough, it’s one of the toughest non-conference schedules we’ve ever had at South Dakota, and we did that purposefully to prepare us for our conference.”
The Coyotes jumped ahead early and ran away in the opening half of the game. The Coyotes led 19-6 after one and 42-15 at the half.
By the end of the third quarter, four of USD’s five USD starters were off the floor for the game. Maddie Krull and Regan Sankey were the lone two starters to see over 20 minutes of action. Chloe Lamb tallied 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Maddie Krull added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Hannah Sjerven added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes.
USD’s bench picked up a large chunk of playing time in the second half, where Macy Guebert and Grace Larkins had strong nights in the scoring column. Guebert tallied 12 points and Larkins 10 for the Coyotes. Aspen Williston added seven points in six minutes.
“When you come in the game, no matter what position you’re in, you have to be ready,” Guebert said. “Our coaches and teammates do a great job of getting us ready and I think that everybody that came off the bench did an outstanding job tonight.”
Next week, the Coyotes take on teams from the Big 10, SEC and ACC in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. On Thanksgiving Day, the Coyotes are up against Northwestern. Friday the Coyotes take on Texas A&M and Saturday the Coyotes are up against Pittsburgh.
Well, I think that they’re completely different styles of play and different than what we’ve seen over the course of time,” Plitzuweit said. “We don’t have any familiarity with any one of those three teams. That presents some challenges, but also, it’s fun for us at the same time.”
BRIAR CLIFF (4-2)
Konnor Sudmann 0-3 1-2 1, Madelyn Deitchler 0-6 0-0 0, Kennedy Benne 1-1 0-0 2, Cadence Davis 2-9 0-0 4, Payton Slaughter 2-8 0-0 5, Kaegen Held 0-2 0-0 0, Mya Hendry 2-3 0-0 4, Elaina Martinez 1-2 0-0 3, Josie Condon 2-7 0-0 6, Emma Sterkel 0-3 0-0 0, Grace Oken 0-1 0-0 0, Madisyn Rogan 1-3 0-0 3, Loryn Kelley 0-1 0-0 0, Michaela Lange 1-2 2-2 5, Taylor Lamprecht 0-1 2-6 2, Katie Fogarty 0-2 0-0 0, Rachel Langel 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12-54 5-10 35.
SOUTH DAKOTA (2-2)
Regan Sankey 3-11 1-2 8, Hannah Sjerven 5-10 0-0 10, Liv Korngable 0-3 0-0 0, Chloe Lamb 6-10 2-2 15, Maddie Krull 4-5 2-2 13, Macy Guebert 4-8 1-1 12, Grace Larkins 4-12 1-2 10, Natalie Mazurek 1-3 2-2 4, Jeniah Ugofsky 2-3 0-0 4, Allison Peplowski 0-1 0-0 0, Apsen Williston 2-2 3-3 7. TOTALS: 31-68 12-14 83.
Briar Cliff 6 9 9 11 —3 5
South Dakota 19 23 23 18 — 83
Note: Game counted as an exhibition for Briar Cliff.
Three-Pointers: USD 9-30 (Krull 3-3, Guebert 3-7, Lamb 1-5, Larkins 1-5, Sankey 1-6, Ugofsky 0-1, Korngable 0-1, Sjerven 0-2), BC 6-21 (Condon 2-4, Lange 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Rogan 1-3, Slaughter 1-4, Klley 0-1, Fogarty 0-1, Davis 0-2, Sterkel 0-2). Rebounds: USD 47 (Sjerven 8, Sankey 8), BC 32 (Slaughter 5). Assists: USD 20 (Korngable 4, Krull 4), BC 6 (Sudmann, Slaughter, Oken, Condon, Kelley, Lamprecht). Steals: USD 12 (Larkins 5), BC 7 (Benne 2, Slaughter 2). Blocked Shots: USD 3 (Krull 2), BC 1 (Langel). Personal Fouls: BC 16, USD 14. Turnovers: BC 25, USD 15.
