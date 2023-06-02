SOFTBALL
S.D. STATE TOURN.
June 1-3 at Aberdeen
CLASS AA (Koehler Hall of Fame Field)
First Round, June 1
S.F. Lincoln 7, Yankton 1
S.F. Jefferson 8, S.F. Washington 2
Brandon Valley 10, Harrisburg 0
Brookings 6, O’Gorman 5
Consolation, June 2
S.F. Washington 7, Yankton 4
Harrisburg 10, O’Gorman 5
Semifinals, June 2
S.F. Lincoln 4, S.F. Jefferson 2
Brookings 5, Brandon Valley 3
Final Round, June 3
SEVENTH: No. 8 Yankton (12-9) vs. No. 6 O’Gorman (12-8), 10 a.m.
FIFTH: No. 5 S.F. Washington (14-6) vs. No. 2
Harrisburg (18-4), 12:30 p.m.
THIRD: No. 4 S.F. Jefferson (16-5) vs. No. 7 Brandon Valley (11-7), 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 1 S.F. Lincoln (18-2) vs. No. 3 Brookings (16-3), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A (Players Softball Complex)
First Round, June 1
Dell Rapids 21, Lennox 5
Tea Area 5, Madison 4
West Central 16, Beresford 1
Dakota Valley 15, Elk Point-Jefferson 5
Consolation, June 2
Madison 15, Lennox 2
Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Beresford 6
Semifinals, June 2
Tea Area 22, Dell Rapids 9
West Central 16, Dakota Valley 2
Final Round, June 3
SEVENTH: No. 8 Lennox (5-9) vs. No. 7 Beresford (10-12), 10 a.m., Field C
FIFTH: No. 4 Madison (16-4) vs. No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (11-8), 12:30 p.m., Field D
THIRD: No. 1 Dell Rapids (12-2) vs. No. 3 Dakota Valley (17-9), 3 p.m., Field C
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 5 Tea Area (12-5) vs. No. 2 West Central (21-0), 5:30 p.m., Field D
CLASS B (Players Softball Complex)
First Round, June 1
Alcester-Hudson 4, Hanson 2
Bon Homme 5, Gayville-Volin 2
Arlington 13, Viborg-Hurley 6
Castlewood 13, Deuel 3
Consolation, June 2
Hanson 8, Gayville-Volin 7
Viborg-Hurley 17, Deuel 4
Semifinals, June 2
Alcester-Hudson 10, Bon Homme 0
Castlewood 6, Arlington 5
Final Round, June 3
SEVENTH: No. 5 Gayville-Volin (11-8) vs No. 6 Deuel (12-6), 10 a.m., Field A
FIFTH: No. 8 Hanson (6-11) vs. No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (9-10), 12:30 p.m., Field B
THIRD: No. 4 Bon Homme (14-5) vs. No. 2 Arlington (15-5), 3 p.m., Field A
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 1 Alcester-Hudson (14-1) vs. No. 3 Castlewood (12-5), 5:30 p.m., Field B
BaseBALL
Kyle Mueller Classic
June 2-4 at Yankton and Crofton, Neb.
Yankton Pool (Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium)
Pool Play, June 2
Yankton Post 12 7, S.F. Post 15 4
Vermillion Post 1 10, S.F. Post 15 4
Vermillion Post 1 8, York 7
Lincoln SE 9, York 6
Lincoln SE 4, Yankton Post 12 1
Pool Play, June 3
York vs. Yankton Post 12, 10 a.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. York, 12 p.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. Lincoln SE, 2 p.m.
Lincoln SE vs. Vermillion Post 1, 4 p.m.
Vermillion Post 1 vs. Yankton Post 12, 6 p.m.
Crofton Pool (Memorial Baseball Field)
Pool Play, June 2
Hartington 7, Crofton 3
Norfolk 9, Hartington 1
Elk Point-Jefferson 8, Norfolk 4
Elk Point-Jefferson 10, Yankton Juniors 0
Crofton 11, Yankton Juniors 6
Pool Play, June 3
Norfolk vs. Crofton, 10 a.m.
Yankton Juniors vs. Norfolk, 12 p.m.
Hartington vs. Yankton Juniors, 2 p.m.
Hartington vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Crofton, 6 p.m.
Semifinals and Championship (Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium)
Semifinals, June 4
Crofton Pool Second Place vs. Yankton Pool First Place, 11 a.m.
Yankton Pool Second Place vs. Crofton Pool First Place, 1 p.m.
NOTE: The schedule will be adjusted so the two Yankton teams will not play each other in the semis if both teams advance.
Championship, June 4
Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner, 3:30 p.m.
