TYNDALL — Bon Homme narrowly defeated Viborg Hurley 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
McKenzie Carson led Bon Homme with 10 kills and seven blocks, while Jenae Alberts finished with six kills and 16 digs.
Jenna Duffek passed out 14 assists, and Olivia Bures posted seven kills and 14 digs in the victory.
For Viborg-Hurley, Coral Mason posted nine kills and Delana Mach finished with eight kills and five blocks.
Bon Homme travels to Lake Andes to face AC/DC on Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley also plays next Tuesday, as they travel to Garretson.
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-1) 25 23 25 20 10
BON HOMME (1-1) 22 25 23 25 15
Wagner 3, Vermillion 0
WAGNER — Abby Brunsing posted 14 kills to lead Wagner past Vermillion 25-22, 25-15, 25-6 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Macy Koupal finished with 16 assists and 11 digs for Wagner (1-0). Avari Bruguier and Kya Kjeldgaard each had nine kills, with Bruguier posting a team-high 19 assists and Kjeldgaard had three blocks. Olivia Breen had 12 digs, and Paige Petry had seven assists and three ace serves in the victory.
Evan Knutson and Sydney Stockwell each had seven kills, with Knutson posting 10 digs, for Vermillion. Claire Doty posted 22 assists. Shandie Ludwig had 17 digs, Kelsey O’Neill had three ace serves and Brooklyn Voss added three blocks for the Tanagers.
Wagner, 1-0, travels to McCook Central-Montrose on Saturday. Vermillion opens the home portion of its schedule against Lennox on Tuesday.
VERMILLION (1-1) 22 15 6
WAGNER (1-0) 25 25 25
Parker 3, MVP 0
PARKER — Parker made quick work of Mount Vernon-Plankinton, sweeping the Titans 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Brooke Berens led a balanced Parker (2-0) attack with eight kills and five blocks. Ryleigh Andersen had seven kills. Shelby Lange posted six kills and three ace serves. Cierra Mohr had 23 assists and two ace serves. Breana Jensen added 19 digs in the victory.
Haley Pickart led MVP (0-2) with five kills and three ace serves. Jocylen Mazona had 11 digs.
Parker hosts Sioux Valley on Tuesday. MVP hosts Bon Homme on Sept. 3, the home opener for the Titans.
MVP (0-2) 20 9 18
PARKER (2-0) 25 25 25
Platte-Geddes 3, Avon 0
AVON — Platte-Geddes outlasted Avon 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Karly VanDerWerff posted 12 kills and two ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes. Cadence VanZee had nine kills and five ace serves.
Avery DeVries posted 29 assists, Regan Hoffmann had 24 digs, Haali Hanson had three ace serves and Baleigh Nachtigal added two ace serves in the victory.
Ali Sees posted six kills and three blocks, and Shalayne Nagel had five blocks for Avon. Reese Powers posted 11 assists. Tiffany Pelton and Natalie Zacharias each had three blocks. Katie Gretschmann added 11 digs in the effort.
Platte-Geddes hosts Colome on Sept. 3. Avon travels to Parkston on Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (1-0) 25 25 25
AVON (0-2) 20 21 20
Scotland 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
WAKONDA — The Scotland Lady Highlanders won a tough 27-25, 25-21, 25-15 sweep over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
Delanie Van Driel lead the way with nine kills and seven digs for the Lady Highlanders, while teammate Makayla Friederich finished with six kills and 10 digs.
Rylee Conrad passed out 15 assists, and Grace Fryda finished with 16 digs in the victory.
Willa Freeman had 16 digs, and Emma McDonald finished with three kills and 15 digs for Irene-Wakonda. McKenna Mohr also posted five kills for the Eagles.
Scotland will now host Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda will travel to Freeman next Tuesday.
SCOTLAND (1-0) 25 25 25
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-2) 25 21 15
Menno 3, Centerville 0
MENNO — The Menno Wolves swept the Centerville Tornadoes 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Jesse Munkvold had 10 kills and 21 digs for the victorious Wolves, and teammate Kylie Harriman had 12 digs and 11 assists. Kaylie Schempp also finished with 12 digs in the victory.
Ellie Hunter posted four kills and four blocks for the Tornadoes, and Lillie Eide finished with 13 digs.
Menno will play T-D/A in Tripp on Tuesday. Centerville hosts Corsica-Stickney on Sept. 3.
CENTERVILLE (0-2) 18 24 18
MENNO (1-0) 25 26 25
