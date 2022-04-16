WALNUT, Calif.—South Dakota sophomore Jaidyn Garrett won the “Collegiate B” section of the women’s pole vault to highlight Friday’s action at the 62nd annual Mt. SAC Relays held at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.
Garrett vaulted a personal best of 13-7 ¼ (4.15m), clearing the height on her second attempt to win the competition. She was one of five Coyotes to place in the top-10 of the various pole vault sections on Friday at Mt. SAC. Freshman Marleen Mülla leaped 13-11 ¼ (4.25m) for fourth in the “Collegiate A” section. Sophomore Cassidy Mooneyhan tied for eighth in the “Collegiate B” section with Garrett, clearing 13-1 ½ (4.00m).
On the men’s side, sophomore Eerik Haamer cleared 17-6 ½ (5.35m) for fifth place in the “Collegiate A” section. Sophomore Tre Young was seventh in the “Collegiate B” section with a height of 16-4 ¾ (5.00m)
Sophomore Abrielle Jirele placed eighth in the 1,500 meters on Friday evening. She crossed the finish line in a personal best time of 4:23.08, improving her mark from earlier this season by seven seconds. The time ranks second in USD program history. Third-year sophomore Helen Gould clocked 4:44.13 for 24th.
Sophomore Jacy Pulse notched a time of 1:00.82 in the 400-meter hurdles. She finished 23rd in the race.
Sophomore Sara Reifenrath clocked a season-best performance of 23.97 seconds in the 200 meters.
In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, freshman Averi Schmeichel clocked 14.27 seconds and third-year sophomore Kylie Larson recorded a time of 14.79 seconds.
Sophomore Erin Kinney posted a time of 12.02 seconds in the women’s 100 meters, while third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz clocked 10.72 seconds in the men’s 100-meter race.
