A young, inexperienced team missed the SoDak16 in 2021, but the Yankton Gazelles basketball team returns most of its roster in hopes to spark a playoff appearance this season.
The Gazelles, led by head coach Trey Krier, went 2-18 last season, missing out on a spot in the SoDak16 in the process.
“We had a tough one last year, 2-18 is not what any high school basketball player wants to have to go through,” Krier said. “But what we always told our kids last year is we have to make sure that that helps us grow, and that’s what we are experiencing right now.”
Getting a year of experience under their belt has allowed for more schemes to be implemented in the first two weeks of practice. Krier said this year’s team is ahead of where the team was at last year entering the season opener.
“It’s amazing how much different it is when you have a group of kids who have some experience,” Krier said. “Last year, we had a group of 12 varsity kids who didn’t have any varsity practice experience from the previous year. We’ve been able to pick up this year at a better place than we were at this point last year.”
One of the few players who had varsity experience prior to last season didn’t get to add much to that during the 2020-21 season. Senior Ellie Karolevitz tore her ACL five games into the 2020-21 season and missed the remainder of the season. Karolevitz is healthy to start the 2021-22 season Friday night.
Joining Karolevitz in the returning lineup this season is a strong group of seniors; Jullian Eidsness, Jordynn Salvatori, Katherine Beeman and Molly Savey. The returning varsity players were able to gain experience through the struggles of the season.
“Ellie Karolevitz had varsity basketball experience and Jordynn Salvatori had some very limited varsity basketball experience, but the rest of the freshman, sophomores and even some juniors last year had never stepped foot on the varsity basketball floor,” Krier said.
Krier said getting those inexperienced players time on the floor allowed them to endure battles and learn some valuable lessons through the year.
At the start of last season, the Gazelles leaned on Karolevitz’ experience to lead them, but the rest of the team is now catching up to Karolevitz, taking pressure off the senior.
“The opportunity for her now to have some kids that she can lean on and let them take over some leadership roles while she’s trying to get herself back into it is such a valuable thing for her,” Krier said.
Outside of the seniors, Krier said sophomores Claire Tereshinski, Bailey LaCroix, Camryn Koletzky and Macy Drotzmann gained a lot of experience last season and will play big roles this season due to a small junior class.
That small junior class, led by Elle Feser, will also need to make an impact if the Gazelles are going to make a SoDak16, or state tournament appearance.
“We’re excited about our opportunity,” Krier said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time with the ultimate goal to find a way into the state tournament, but we still have some growing to do in this group.”
A SoDak16 appearance is factored into every game the Gazelles play this season, and taking it one game at a time is the way the Gazelles plan to try and make it back to the postseason.
“I think the SoDak16 has to be the focus for us and that has implications in every regular season game that we play,” Krier said. “The old coaching saying, one game at a time, is very much where we keep our focus at, but knowing that each one of those games is going to impact our position in the SoDak16.”
The Gazelles would like to return to the position they were in two years ago when they hosted a SoDak16 game in the Summit Activities Center. In 2019, Yankton won 12 of its last 13 games, including the SoDak16 game before the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We need to be able to string games together, whether it’s 12 in a row or maybe only two or three in a row,” Krier said. “But the ability to string games together and build on that confidence is something that we have to be able to figure out.”
Krier said the Metro conference, or Sioux Falls area, will be strong this season, including Harrisburg and Brandon Valley. Outside of the Tigers and Lynx, Krier believes the ESD Conference is wide open this season.
The Gazelles open their season today (Friday) against Sioux Falls Lincoln at home at 7 p.m.
2021-22 Season Schedule
12/3 vs. S.F. Lincoln 7 p.m.
12/7 at Huron 7 p.m.
12/10 vs. Harrisburg (DH) 6 p.m.
12/14 at S.F. Washington 7 p.m.
12/21 at Aberdeen Central 7 p.m.
1/7 at Mitchell (DH) 6 p.m.
1/13 at Watertown 7 p.m.
1/15 vs. O’Gorman (DH) 3:30 p.m.
1/18 at S.F. Jefferson 7 p.m.
1/20 vs. S.F. Roosevelt 7 p.m.
1/27 vs. Brandon Valley 7 p.m.
1/29 at Douglas (DH) 6 p.m.
2/3 vs. Pierre 7 p.m.
2/11 vs. R.C. Stevens (DH) 6 p.m
2/12 vs. R.C. Central (DH) 12:30 p.m.
2/15 at S.F. Christian 7 p.m.
2/17 vs. Tea Area (DH) 6 p.m.
2/22 vs. Brookings 7 p.m.
2/25 at Spearfish (DH) 7 p.m.
2/26 at Sturgis (DH) 2 p.m.
3/4 SoDak 16 TBD
3/10-12 State AA (Rapid City) TBD
DH - doubleheader with boys’ basketball
