Mount Marty rallied with four runs in the eighth to salvage the final game of a four-game set against Morningside in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Mason Townsend and Alec Martin each had two hits, each with a home run and two RBI, as Mount Marty won the final game 8-5.
Also for the Lancers, Billy Hancock doubled twice, and Caid Koletzky doubled and singled, driving in two. Josh Roemen, Colin Muth, Zane Salley and Julito Fazzini each had a hit for the Lancers.
Jordan Pierce homered for Morningside. Wade Canaday doubled. Carter Kratz, Hunter Hope, Levi Davidson, Brian Garcia and Gunnar Kale each had a hit for the Mustangs.
Chris Rofe picked up the win in relief of Clayton Chipchase, who struck out five for his six innings of work. Nick Iossi struck out two in the ninth for the save. Billy Mount took the loss, striking out six in his 7 1/3 innings of work.
In the opener, Morningside built leads of 5-0 and 8-2 on the way to an 8-6 victory.
Davidson had two hits and Hope tripled for Morningside. Pierce doubled, and Caleb Thomson, Kratz, Garcia, Carter Ades, Braden Smutz and Aiden Bishop each had a hit for the Mustangs.
Hancock had two hits and Salley homered for Mount Marty. Roemen, Townsend, Cole Anderson, Nick Martinez and Koletzky each had a hit.
Canaday picked up the win, with Jordan Kyle getting the final two outs for the save. Dylan Nicholson took the loss.
Mount Marty, 13-9, heads to Briar Cliff for a four-game set, March 27-28.
Saturday: Morningside 6-9, MMU 4-5
Morningside swept Mount Marty on Saturday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball openers for both squads. Morningside served as the home team on the day, despite the games being played at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Morningside scored six runs in the sixth to claim a 6-4 victory.
Carter Kratz and Carter Ades each had two hits for Morningside. Hunter Hope and Wade Canaday each had a hit in the victory.
David Richardson and Charlie Illg each doubled for Mount Marty. Josh Roemen and Mason Townsend each had a hit.
Caleb Thomson went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out five, for the victory. Tyler Priest struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings, taking the loss.
In the second game, a six-run second inning helped the Mustangs to a 9-5 decision.
Michael Boomgarden doubled and singled for Morningside, which took advantage of 12 walks. Wade Canaday had the other Mustangs hit.
Jet Weber, Billy Hancock and Cole Anderson each had two hits for Mount Marty. Nick Martinez and Zane Salley each doubled. Townsend and Colin Muth each added a hit.
Justin Lottman struck out five batters in five innings for the win. Camden Parks pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the long-relief save. Blake Svoboda took the loss, with Hunter Marso striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
