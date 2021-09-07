VIBORG — Coral Mason, Delana Mach and Denae Mach all reached double figures in kills to help Viborg-Hurley defeat Canistota 25-23, 25-27, 18-25, 25-10, 15-13 in a high school volleyball thriller Tuesday evening in Viborg.
Mason finished with 16 kills, 20 digs and nine ace serves, while Delana Mach had 13 kills and 15 digs. Denae Mach chipped in with 11 kills, 18 digs and five ace serves, while Mataya Vannorsdel had 23 set assists and four aces.
Canistota got nine kills and five blocks from Taylor McGregor, seven kills and 17 digs from Kayla Papendick, and seven kills, eight digs and five aces from Sydnee Engbrecht.
Platte-Geddes 3, Wagner 2
PLATTE — Karly VanDerWerff posted 24 kills and 21 digs as Platte-Geddes rallied past Wagner 25-11, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Cadence VanZee finished with 15 kills and 18 digs for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries posted 31 assists and 10 digs. Regan Hoffman had 10 kills and 16 digs. Hadley Hanson added 12 digs in the victory.
Shalayne Nagel led Wagner with 12 kills and 15 digs. Emma Yost posted 10 kills, 20 digs and four blocks. Kya Kjeldgaard finished with six blocks. Macy Koupal had 31 assists and Lydia Yost added 24 digs in the effort.
Platte-Geddes, 6-0, travels to Bon Homme on Thursday. Wagner, 5-3, hosts Gregory on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 21-25, 25-14, 17-15.
Freeman 3, Centerville 0
FREEMAN — Kate Miller and Erin Uecker combined for 22 kills and 14 digs as the Freeman Flyers swept Centerville 25-11, 25-18, 25-5 in volleyball action Tuesday in Freeman.
Miller recorded 12 kills and six digs, and Uecker tallied 10 kills, eight digs and six ace serves. Paige Auch contributed 13 set assists and Ava Ammann added nine assists.
Centerville got four kills, five digs and two ace serves from Thea Gust, as well as eight set assists from Macey Hostetler and 21 digs from Lillie Eide.
Gayville-Volin 3, Scotland 0
SCOTLAND — Jadyn Hubbard finished with 13 kills, 11 digs and two ace serves to help Gayville-Volin sweep Scotland 26-24, 25-18, 25-19 in volleyball action Tuesday in Scotland.
Molly Larson added six kills, 19 digs and two aces for Gayville-Volin (5-1), and Keeley Larson tallied 20 set assists and 11 digs.
Scotland (4-3) got five kills and two blocks from Martina DeBoer, four kills apiece from Trinity Bietz and DelanieVan Driel, and 15 set assists from Rylee Conrad.
Vermillion 3, Bon Homme 0
VERMILLION — Brooklyn Voss’ 12 kills helped the Vermillion Tanagers sweep Bon Homme 25-22, 33-31, 25-17 in volleyball action Tuesday in Vermillion.
Claire Doty added six kills and 27 set assists to the Vermillion (2-3) attack, and Kelsey O’Neill chipped in with 17 digs and four ace serves.
For Bon Homme (2-3), Olivia Bures had 10 kills and 13 digs, Jenna Duffek had seven kills, Erin Heusinkfeld had three blocks, Jurni Vavruska keyed the defense with 14 digs, and Jaden Kortan tallied 22 set assists.
Avon 3, TDA 0
TRIPP — The Avon Lady Pirates improved to 5-1 on the season with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Tripp-Delmont-Armour in volleyball action Tuesday evening in Tripp.
Tiffany Pelton led the Avon charge with eight kills, four blocks and seven digs, while Courtney Sees and Sam Brodeen both added four kills and 11 digs. McKenna Kocmich recorded 17 set assists and 12 digs.
In the loss for TDA (3-1), Gracey Schatz had 12 kills and 12 digs, while Hannah Stremick had 23 digs and Emma Funk had 12 digs.
Dakota Valley 3, Beresford 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Four different players had at least six kills for Dakota Valley in a 25-12, 25-8, 25-6 sweep of Beresford in volleyball action Tuesday in North Sioux City.
Jorja VanDenHul led the way with 10 kills, while Madeline Stout had eight kills and three blocks. Also for Dakota Valley, Sophie Tuttle and Tori Schultz both had six kills, and Logan Miller posted 31 set assists.
Beresford got 13 digs from Rachel Zanter, four assists and four digs from Larrissa Tiedeman, and six digs from Sierra Johnson.
Hartington-Newcastle 3, Winnebago 0
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Another balanced attack helped Hartington-Newcastle sweep Winnebago 25-6, 25-10, 25-8 in Nebraska volleyball action Tuesday in Winnebago.
Zoey Gratzfeld led Hartington-Newcastle (2-3) with six kills, while Alivia Morten had five kills, nine set assists and seven digs. Lauren Howell also had five kills, while Olivia Grutsch had 15 set assists, and Kennadi Pietz recorded 14 ace serves and seven digs.
No stats were reported for Winnebago.
Wynot 3, Winside 0
WINSIDE, Neb. — Karley Heimes tallied 11 kills to help Wynot sweep Winside 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 in a Nebraska volleyball match Tuesday in Winside.
Amber Lawson added six kills and three blocks for Wynot (3-1), while Chloe Heimes had 11 set assists, Kendra Pinkelman and Myrah Sudbeck both had four ace serves, and Amy Tramp and Lauren Haberman both led the defense with seven digs.
No stats were reported for Winside.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Menno 0
EMERY — Julia Weber’s 14 kills and five ace serves helped Bridgewater-Emery sweep Menno 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 in volleyball action Tuesday in Emery.
Taylor Schallenkamp added nine kills in the win, while Kaitlyn Roskens had 17 set assists and Casey Meyer chipped in with 15 set assists.
For Menno, Bridget Vaith had nine kills and four blocks, Paityn Huber had six set assists and 10 digs, Julia Buechler posted 12 digs and Maddie Kludt had 11 digs.
