BROOKINGS — Jackson Coker and Lydia Knapp claimed titles in the discus throw on Saturday as South Dakota men’s and women’s track and field team wrapped up its season opening meet at the South Dakota State Holiday Invite inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Coker, a senior, had a best of 170-7.75 to win the competition while two of his six attempts were over the 170-foot mark.
Knapp, a fourth-year junior, had a winning toss of 154-4.75 while two of her four legal throws went for more than 150 feet.
In the men’s competition, South Dakota freshman Qunicy Warren was fifth with a best of 149-1 and sophomore Wyatt Pruce was sixth with a toss of 147-0.25.
The Coyote women won the team title while the men’s team finished second.
South Dakota will resume its indoor track and field season in 2023 with the South Dakota Kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 14.
BROOKINGS — South Dakota men’s and women’s track and field came away with nine victories on the opening day of the South Dakota State Holiday Invite held Friday inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The Coyote women captured five individual events as well as the 4x400-meter relay on the opening day while the men’s team won three individual races. Two school records were established and three new marks inside the Coyote top 10 charts also came out of the season opening indoor track and field meet.
Danii Anglin, a sophomore, leaped her way to a school record in the high jump with a clearance of 6-1.25 to win the competition. Anglin, who had a previous personal best in college of 5-10.75 from last spring, cleared the height on her second attempt, just like she had done with a 6-0 clearance.
Erin Kinney, a third-year sophomore, won the 60-meter dash and in the process lowered her school record to 7.39 seconds, while also setting the meet record.
Jacy Pulse, Marleen Mulla and Lauren Meyer were also individual winners for the Coyotes while the foursome of Caelyn Valandra-Prue, Pulse, Sara Reifenrath and Anna Robinson won the 4x400 in 3:47.18, the 10th fastest indoor 4x4 time in school history.
Pulse, a third-year sophomore, won the 200 in 24.98, matching her collegiate best clocking.
Mulla, a sophomore, led a 1-5 finish in the pole vault with a winning effort of 13-11.75 while Meyer, a third-year sophomore, won the triple jump with a best of 38-10.25, a new collegiate indoor best, and good for 10th all-time.
On the men’s side, Dylan Kautz, Mark Daley and Marshall Faurot came away with individual victories on day one.
Kautz, a fourth-year junior, sped to a 6.85 clocking to win the 60-meter dash while Daley, a freshman, clocked 21.78 to win the 200 and move into the Coyote Top 10 all-time charts at tied for eighth. Faurot, a fourth-year junior, won the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 16-8.75 on his first attempt.
Runner-up performances on the women’s side came from Cassidy Mooneyhan in the pole vault (12-11.5), Lydia Knapp in the weight throw (58-8.5), Sammy Niel in the 60-dash (7.80), Averi Schmeichel in the 60 hurdles (8.68), Hannah Young in the 400 (59.68), Madison Jochum in the 800 (2:21.60) and Valandra-Prue in the 200 (25.27).
The men’s team received runner-up finishes from Jayden Green in the triple jump (45-9.25), Landon Olson in the high jump (6-10.75) and Ken-Mark Minkovski in the 60-dash (6.88).
Kenzie Campbell was the third Coyote to move into the top 10 all-time charts when she posted a throw of 57-7.75 in the women’s weight throw competition. That mark is 10th all-time in school indoor history.
Yankton grad Jaiden Boomsma, competing for South Dakota State, won the women’s long jump with a mark of 18-8 1/2. She also posted the second-fastest prelim time in the 60-meter dash (7.57).
Former Ethan-Parkston standout Lindsey Roth, a freshman for Dakota State, was fifth in the 800 (2:28.30).
