BROOKINGS — Jackson Coker and Lydia Knapp claimed titles in the discus throw on Saturday as South Dakota men’s and women’s track and field team wrapped up its season opening meet at the South Dakota State Holiday Invite inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Coker, a senior, had a best of 170-7.75 to win the competition while two of his six attempts were over the 170-foot mark.

