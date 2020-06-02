TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds took control with a six-run third inning and held on for a 7-3 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Chase Kortan led off the game with a home run and scored twice for Tabor. Christian Uecker tripled. Zach Sutera doubled. Austin White, Joey Slama and Sam Caba each had a hit in the win.
For Wynot, Devon Lammers went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Jalen Wieseler had two hits to lead the way. Kyle Wiepen doubled, and Jackson Sudbeck added a hit for the Expos.
Logan Tycz pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win. Austin Lange took the loss.
WYNOT 001 002 000 — 3 6 3
TABOR 106 000 00X — 7 6 2
Crofton 8, Scotland 0
SCOTLAND — James Kaiser homered and Capp Bengston was solid on the mound for the Crofton Bluejays in an 8-0 shutout of Scotland in South Central League action Tuesday night in Scotland.
Andrew Schieffer tripled and doubled for Crofton (1-0), while Kaiser all singled. Seth Wiebelhaus tripled, and Corey Roach and Lathan Maibaum both doubled.
Austin Hegge, Nick Hegge and Alec Martin all singled for Crofton, which scored six runs over the final two innings.
For Scotland, Scott Ulmer, Hunter Martin, Connor Grosz and Jared Heisinger all singled. Ulmer took the loss despite allowing two runs in seven innings.
CROFTON (1-0) 001 010 024 — 8 10 0
SCOTLAND (0-2) 000 000 000 — 0 4 4
Capp Bengston and Alec Martin; Scott Ulmer and Dalton Mogck
Menno 10, Freeman 0
FREEMAN — Menno took an early lead, then used a pair of four-run innings to ice a 10-0 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Cody Ulmer and Mitch Vandenberg each doubled and singled to lead Menno. Tyler Miller also had two hits. Macon Oplinger doubled, and Dylan Lehr, Kyler Pekarek and Spencer Schultz each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Christensen, Bailey Sage, Alan Scherschligt and Jackson Fiegen each had a hit for Freeman.
Oplinger picked up the win. Jake Weier took the loss.
MENNO 200 400 004 — 10 10 0
FREEMAN 000 000 000 — 0 4 3
Tappers 13, Irene 3
IRENE — The Yankton Tappers took control with a 10-run sixth inning on the way to a 13-3 victory over Irene in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Colin Muth doubled and singled, and Derrik Nelson had two hits for Yankton, which trailed 2-1 after five innings. Mason Townsend had the other Tappers hit. Yankton took advantage of 17 walks, including five to leadoff batter Mitch Gullikson.
Dustin Livingston doubled. Preston Ball and Josh Healy each added a hit.
Muth struck out nine in five innings of work for the win. Dillon Turner, the second Irene pitcher, took the loss.
TAPPERS 100 00(10) 2 — 13 5 2
IRENE 000 021 0 — 3 3 0
Colin Muth, Austin Wise (6) and Caid Koletzky; Tate Gale, Dillon Turner (6), Preston Gall (6), Simon Healy (6), Matt Munkvold (7) and Marcus VanDriel
Sunday
Menno 31, Scotland 6
SCOTLAND — The Menno Mad Frogs exploded for 16 runs in the top of the ninth inning to cruise past Scotland 31-6 in South Central League amateur baseball action from Sunday night in Scotland.
Cody Ulmer homered and singled, Kyle Munkvold hit a grand slam, and Adam Walter singled twice in the ninth inning for Menno.
Also for the Mad Frogs in their 24-hit outburst, Dylan Lehr homered, doubled and singled three times, while Mitch Vandenberg homered, doubled and singled, and Macon Oplinger homered and doubled.
Tyler Miller added three singles, while Spencer Schultz, Caleb Preszler, Dustin Lehr, Tom Sattler and Braden Sattler all singled. Doug Hall started on the mound for Menno and was relieved in the seventh inning by Tom Sattler.
For Scotland, Nathan Kucera and Wyatt Adam both had three singles, while Jeff Honner homered and singled. Scott Ulmer added a single. Hunter Martin took the loss.
MENNO 511 001 34(16) — 31 24 2
SCOTLAND 103 020 000 — 6 9 4
Doug Hall, Tom Sattler (7) and Adam Walter; Hunter Martin, Sawyer Schmitz (7), Tate Reiner (8) and Wyatt Adam
