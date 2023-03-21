Four members of the Platte-Geddes boys’ basketball team were named to the All-South Central Conference Team.
Tanner Dyk, Dawson Hoffman, Hayden Sprik and Joey Foxley were each honored from the Black Panthers.
For Andes Central-Dakota Christian, A.J. Johnson and Ty Archambeau were named to the honorable mention list.
FINAL STANDINGS: Gregory 5-0, Platte-Geddes 4-1, Kimball-White Lake (KWL) 3-2, Colome 2-3, Burke 1-4, Andes Central-Dakota Christian (ACDC) 0-5
ALL-CONFERENCE: Reed Benter, Burke; Blake Leiferman, KWL; Tanner Dyk, Platte-Geddes; Daniel Mitchell, Gregory; Joseph Laprath, Colome; Cruz Klundt, Gregory; Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes; Hayden Sprik, Platte-Geddes; Noah Bearshield, Gregory; Dawson Miller, KWL; Joey Foxley, Platte-Geddes; Nick Nelson, Burke; Alec Thieman, Colome
HONORABLE MENTION: A.J. Johnson, ACDC; Jaxon Pursell, KWL; Ty Archambeau, ACDC; Jack Bolander, Gregory
