BASKETBALL

MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Mitchell Christian 49, Lake Preston 41

Rapid City Christian 71, Wall 31

West Central 60, Dell Rapids 51

MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Avon 65, Colome 13

Lake Preston 53, Mitchell Christian 42

MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Arapahoe 52, Maxwell 43

Ashland-Greenwood 71, Falls City 28

Auburn 46, Milford 35

Hemingford 47, Lusk, Wyo. 37

Kearney 82, Garden City, Kan. 54

Omaha Concordia 76, Omaha Gross Catholic 51

Palmyra 46, Weeping Water 37

Platteview 76, Plattsmouth 41

Waverly 69, Scottsbluff 58

Wynot 60, Pender 26

Knight Holiday Classic

Third Place

Archbishop Bergan 56, Parkview Christian 53

MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Arapahoe 43, Maxwell 30

Douglas County West 53, Conestoga 31

Falls City 49, Ashland-Greenwood 46, OT

Heartland 51, Centennial 31

Kearney 36, Garden City, Kan. 21

Milford 44, Auburn 31

Morrill 48, Potter-Dix 44

Pender 51, Wynot 40

Platteview 64, Plattsmouth 37

Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 46

St. Mary’s 58, Sandhills/Thedford 27

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Capital Street Pub 943

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Coca-Cola 2566

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jason Yttreness 278, Bob Doty 274, Jeremy Washburn 268, Dave Reich 267, Tony Osborn 258

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jason Yttreness 784, Bob Doty 704, Terry Norton 702, Tony Osborn 690, Brent Jones 680

STANDINGS: Manitou 153, Coca-Cola 139.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 131.5, Tatanka Golf 113.5, Stockwell Engineers 112.5, Pin Bruisers 99.5, Capital Street Pub 98, Mojo’s 93.5, Plath Chiropractic 75, JR Sports Cards 64

PLAYOFF SEEDING STANDINGS (after two completed quarters): Manitou 20, Coca-Cola 16, Stockwell Engineers 15, Kruse’s Pro Shop 14, Tatanka Golf 11, Plath Chiropractic 10, Capital Street Pub 9, Pin Bruisers 7, Mojo’s 6, JR Sports Cards 2

