BASKETBALL
MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Mitchell Christian 49, Lake Preston 41
Rapid City Christian 71, Wall 31
West Central 60, Dell Rapids 51
MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Avon 65, Colome 13
Lake Preston 53, Mitchell Christian 42
MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Arapahoe 52, Maxwell 43
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Falls City 28
Auburn 46, Milford 35
Hemingford 47, Lusk, Wyo. 37
Kearney 82, Garden City, Kan. 54
Omaha Concordia 76, Omaha Gross Catholic 51
Palmyra 46, Weeping Water 37
Platteview 76, Plattsmouth 41
Waverly 69, Scottsbluff 58
Wynot 60, Pender 26
Knight Holiday Classic
Third Place
Archbishop Bergan 56, Parkview Christian 53
MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Arapahoe 43, Maxwell 30
Douglas County West 53, Conestoga 31
Falls City 49, Ashland-Greenwood 46, OT
Heartland 51, Centennial 31
Kearney 36, Garden City, Kan. 21
Milford 44, Auburn 31
Morrill 48, Potter-Dix 44
Pender 51, Wynot 40
Platteview 64, Plattsmouth 37
Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 46
St. Mary’s 58, Sandhills/Thedford 27
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Capital Street Pub 943
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Coca-Cola 2566
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jason Yttreness 278, Bob Doty 274, Jeremy Washburn 268, Dave Reich 267, Tony Osborn 258
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jason Yttreness 784, Bob Doty 704, Terry Norton 702, Tony Osborn 690, Brent Jones 680
STANDINGS: Manitou 153, Coca-Cola 139.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 131.5, Tatanka Golf 113.5, Stockwell Engineers 112.5, Pin Bruisers 99.5, Capital Street Pub 98, Mojo’s 93.5, Plath Chiropractic 75, JR Sports Cards 64
PLAYOFF SEEDING STANDINGS (after two completed quarters): Manitou 20, Coca-Cola 16, Stockwell Engineers 15, Kruse’s Pro Shop 14, Tatanka Golf 11, Plath Chiropractic 10, Capital Street Pub 9, Pin Bruisers 7, Mojo’s 6, JR Sports Cards 2
