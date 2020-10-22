BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Cody Bruegman had a hand in two second quarter touchdowns and the Bloomfield defense did the rest in a 26-0 victory over Mead in the opening round of the Nebraska Class D2 football playoffs on Thursday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Bruegman rushed for 71 yards and a score, passed for a touchdown for Bloomfield. Logan Doerr rushed for 80 yards and a score. Layne Warrior added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Doerr had a hand in 10 stops and recovered a fumble for Bloomfield. Tyson Sauser and Gabe Lauck each had a hand in nine stops. Colton Schaefer and Mason Mackeprang each recovered a fumble in the victory.
Bloomfield advances to the second round on Oct. 30. Pairings will be announced once first-round games are completed.
MEAD (4-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
BLOOMFIELD (5-3) 0 14 6 6 — 26
