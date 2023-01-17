ELK POINT — The Vermillion Tanagers snuck out a 47-46 victory to stay undefeated against the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies Tuesday.
Brooke Jensen led Vermillion with 19 points. Brooklyn Voss added eight points for the Tanagers.
EPJ had three players in double-figures, as Kaitlyn Van Roekel led the way with 14 points. Bentlee Kollbaum added 13 points and six rebounds. Ashley Brewer registered 10 points.
Vermillion improved to 11-0, while EPJ fell to 5-5.
The Tanagers play at Garretson Friday, while the Huskies play at Akron-Westfield (Iowa) Thursday.
VERMILLION (11-0) 12 10 12 13 — 47
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (5-5) 17 5 14 10 — 46
Centerville 55, Freeman 43
CENTERVILLE — Centerville outlasted Freeman 55-43 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Thea Gust led a balanced Centerville attack with 16 points and three steals. Keira Austin posted 10 points. Mackenzie Meyer and Lillie Eide each had nine points, with Meyer also recording four assists. Bailey Hansen finished with 12 rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Kate Miller scored a game-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for Freeman. Cami Fransen and Ashlin Jacobsen each had eight points.
Centerville, 8-2, travels to Avon on Saturday. Freeman, 5-5, hosts Menno on Friday.
FREEMAN (5-5) 12 2 18 11 — 43
CENTERVILLE (8-2) 19 11 8 17 — 55
Wagner 75, O’Neill 27
O’NEILL, Neb. — Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal and Emma Yost combined for 45 points as the Red Raiders rolled past O’Neill 75-27 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Koupal posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Emma Yost had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Wagner. Shalayne Nagel posted 13 points and six steals. Macy Koupal posted six assists, Lydia Yost added eight points and five steals in the victory.
For O’Neill, Olivia Young finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
Wagner, 10-1, is off until a trip to Scotland on Jan. 26. O’Neill hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday.
WAGNER (10-1) 26 27 15 7 — 75
O’NEILL (4-9) 7 10 4 6 — 27
Viborg-Hurley 58, Avon 29
HURLEY — Denae Mach finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her career, as top-ranked Viborg-Hurley downed Avon 58-29 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Coral Mason finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory.
Courtney Sees led Avon with 10 points.
Viborg-Hurley, 10-1, hosts Baltic on Friday in Hurley. Avon hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 39-28.
AVON (4-5) 10 9 4 6 — 29
VIBORG-HURLEY (10-1) 18 7 16 17 — 58
Scotland 43, Irene-Wakonda 27
IRENE — The Scotland Highlanders got 11 points from Martina DeBoer as they defeated the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 43-27 Tuesday.
Emma Marshall led I-W with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Scotland improved to 7-4, while Irene-Wakonda fell to 3-7.
The Highlanders hosts Gayville-Volin Thursday while Irene-Wakonda plays at Alcester-Hudson Thursday.
SCOTLAND (7-4) 16 10 11 6 — 43
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-7) 4 11 4 8 — 27
Lennox 59, Parker 27
LENNOX — Carli Kuyper finished with a double-double in leading Lennox past Parker 59-27 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kuyper finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Lennox. Ryan Hanssen scored 15 points. Courtney Sandal and Andie Peters each had nine points in the victory.
Janae Olson led Parker with nine points.
Lennox, 7-2, hosts West Central on Thursday. Parker hosts Canton on Thursday.
Burke 49, Platte-Geddes 39
BURKE — Burke built a 13-5 lead after one quarter and kept Platte-Geddes at bay, beating the Black Panthers 49-39 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Brecken Bolander scored 12 points for Burke. Bridget Bartling grabbed nine rebounds, Paige Bull had eight points and eight rebounds and Elly Witt added five assists in the victory.
Baleigh Nachtigal led Platte-Geddes with 13 points. Cadence Van Zee had 14 rebounds. Hadley Hanson posted four assists and Regan Hoffman added three steals in the effort.
Burke, 4-4, travels to Lyman on Thursday. Platte-Geddes, 4-5, hosts Lennox on Friday.
Burke won the JV game 40-21.
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-5) 5 12 10 12 — 39
BURKE (4-4) 13 11 15 10 — 49
Canistota 35, FA-M 30
CANISTOTA — Canistota led 15-3 after one quarter and held on for a 35-30 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kayla Papendick led Canistota with 13 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Spicer added 10 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Jada Koerner scored 10 points for Freeman Academy-Marion. Alivia Weber finished with eight points. Estelle Waltner added six rebounds.
Canistota travels to Hanson on Friday. Freeman Academy-Marion faces Freeman in the Irene-Wakonda Classic on Saturday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (4-7) 3 9 12 6 — 30
CANISTOTA (2-7) 15 8 3 9 — 35
Centerville 55, Freeman 43
FREEMAN — The Centerville Tornadoes got 16 points from Thea Gust as they defeated the Freeman Flyers 55-43 Tuesday.
Keira Austin added 10 points for the Tornadoes, while Bailey Hansen grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kate Miller led Freeman with 26 points and seven rebounds.
The Tornadoes improved to 8-2, while the Flyers fell to 5-5.
Centerville plays at Avon Saturday while Freeman hosts Menno Friday.
FREEMAN (5-5) 12 2 18 11 — 43
CENTERVILLE (8-2) 19 11 8 17 — 55
Ponca 59, Winnebago 12
PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca Indians got 24 points in the first quarter to buoy them to a 59-12 win over the Winnebago Indians.
Ponca was led by Alix Hughes’ 14 points, whith Samantha Ehlers adding 10.
Lakaylah Kearnes and Daynee Harlan registered five points apiece for Winnebago.
Ponca improved to 13-1, while Winnebago fell to 2-12.
Ponca hosts Walthill Friday while Winnebago hosts Pine Ridge Saturday.
WINNEBAGO (2-12) 4 2 1 5 — 12
PONCA (13-1) 24 11 13 11 — 59
Crofton 52, Wayne 40
WAYNE, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors had four players score in double figures as they defeated the Wayne Blue Devils 52-40 Tuesday.
Sammie Allen led Crofton with 16 points, with Cassie Allen, Caitlin Guenther, and Ellie Tramp adding 10 points apiece.
Wayne was led by Brooklyn Kruse’s 23 points, with Frantzdie Barner adding 11 points.
Crofton improved to 14-1, while Wayne fell to 9-8.
The Warriors play at Hartington-Newcastle Friday while the Blue Devils host Cedar Catholic Friday.
Andes Central-DC 68, Corsica-Stickney 47
CORSICA — The Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder defeated the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars 68-47 Tuesday.
Allison Muckey led ACDC with 17 points and nine rebounds, with Josie Brouwer adding 16. Halle Olson registered nine points and 11 rebounds.
Avery Broughten led the Jaguars with 18 points. The South Dakota recruit went over 2,000 points in her career in the contest.
ACDC improved to 6-1 while Corsica-Stickney fell to 4-6.
The Jaguars won the JV game 27-22.
ACDC plays at Avon Thursday while Corsica-Stickney plays at Ethan Thursday.
ANDES CENTRAL-DAK. CHR.(6-1) 14 20 10 24 — 68
CORSICA-STICKNEY (4-6) 10 18 13 6 — 47
Osmond-Randolph 27, Winside 26
RANDOLPH, Neb. — The Osmond-Randolph Hawks defeated the Winside Wildcats 27-26 Tuesday.
Osmond-Randolph held Winside to 13 points in the last three quarters after Winside scored 13 points in the first quarter.
Sophie Gansebom led Osmond-Randolph with 12 points. Erin Engel grabbed eight rebounds for the Hawks.
Osmond-Randolph improved to 3-8, while Winside fell to 7-7.
The Hawks host Bloomfield Thursday while the Wildcats host St. Mary’s Thursday.
WINSIDE (7-7) 13 5 0 8 — 26
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (3-8) 7 5 7 8 — 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.