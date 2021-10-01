The Mount Marty University volleyball team ended a 66-match Great Plains Athletic Conference losing streak, beating Hastings 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12 on Friday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Mount Marty had not beaten Hastings in the previous 20 meetings, dating back to the 2006 season. The Lancers had not won a league match since Sept. 22, 2017, against the College of Saint Mary.
For MMU (7-12, 1-8 GPAC), Gabby Ruth posted 20 kills and Alexis Kirkman had 17 kills to lead the way. Morgan Stohlmann posted 10 kills. Alex Ruth and Allison Jones each had nine kills. Ally DeLange directed the offense, finishing with 62 assists and 15 digs.
Also for Mount Marty, Zoie Bertsch had 20 digs, Ivy Mines had 18 digs, and Kirkman and Jones had four assisted blocks each.
Grace Branson had 10 kills and Dacey Sealy had nine kills for Hastings (12-8, 3-5 GPAC). Makenna Asher posted 25 assists, with Jaisee Stinson recording 18 assists. Miriam Miller had 19 digs, Ireland Currey had 17 digs and Sydney Mullen posted eight assisted blocks to lead the Bronco defense.
Mount Marty has a week off before hosting top-ranked Jamestown on Oct. 9. The match, which will mark the Lancers’ “Cancer Awareness Game,” will begin at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.