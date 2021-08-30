The Yankton Bucks are tied with Sioux Falls Washington for fourth in this week’s South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association Poll, announced Monday.
Yankton, 4-0-1 after a 2-0 weekend trip West River, travels to O’Gorman on Thursday. Sioux Falls Jefferson holds the top spot, leading Aberdeen Central and rapid City Stevens.
The Yankton Gazelles, 2-3 after also going 2-0 out west, are receiving votes in the Class AA girls’ poll. Aberdeen Central claimed the top spot, leading Stevens and Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Vermillion ranks fifth in both Class A polls. Sioux Falls Christian leads the Class A boys’ rankings, with West Central topping the girls’ rankings. The Dakota Valley girls are receiving votes in Class A.
S.D. WEEK THREE COACHES POLL
BOYS AA
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 2. Aberdeen Central; 3. Rapid City Stevens; T4. Sioux Falls Washington; T4. Yankton
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Lincoln, Spearfish, Brookings, Huron, Pierre T.F. Riggs, RC Central
GIRLS AA
TOP 5: 1. Aberdeen Central; 2. Rapid City Stevens; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 4. Harrisburg; 5. Pierre T.F. Riggs
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Central, SF Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, Yankton, Spearfish, O'Gorman
BOYS A
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Tea Area; 3. Belle Fourche; 4. St. Thomas More; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: James Valley Christian, Hot Springs, Groton Area
GIRLS A
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Sioux Falls Christian; 3. Tea Area; 4. Groton Area; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: Dakota Valley, Garretson, St. Thomas More
