HAMMOND, La.—Skylar Arellano roped a three-run double and the Coyotes put the tying runs on in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback against Nicholls. The Colonels got two hits from shortstop Ashlyn Reavis including an RBI triple and won 6-4 on the final day of a tournament hosted by Southeastern Louisiana.
Sarah Lisko went the distance in the circle for the second consecutive game for South Dakota. Her defense let her down early and helped stake Nicholls to a 3-1 lead. Lisko allowed nine hits and three earned runs in seven innings.
Arellano totaled two hits and Lauren Wobken was 3-for-4 with an RBI. It was Wobken’s second three-hit game of the tournament. She and Lauren Eamiguel had back-to-back hits with one out in the final frame, but were stranded.
Alexis LaBure tossed five innings in relief of starter Taryn Westbrook and earned the win for the Colonels (3-0). LaBure allowed four hits and struck out two.
Wobken had a team-high eight hits during the six games in Louisiana and hit .381 with a team-high five RBIs. Eamiguel totaled six hits including a pair of doubles, scored five times and also drove in five. Redshirt freshman Makayla Tsagalis led the Coyotes with a .417 average, going 5-for-12 with two doubles and three RBIs.
South Dakota (1-5) is scheduled to compete at a tournament hosted by Furman next weekend in Greenville, South Carolina.
