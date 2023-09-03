LOGAN, Utah—South Dakota’s defense stood firm and survived a 26-shot onslaught to settle for a 0-0 draw with Utah State Sunday at Bell Soccer Field.

It was the second meeting the two teams. The first came in South Dakota back in 2019. With the result, the Coyotes (2-1-3) remain unbeaten in their last five games.

