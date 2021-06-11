BROOKINGS — Five South Dakota State football student-athletes have been honored as members of the NCAA Division I Academic All-District 6 Team, selected by CoSIDA. All five will advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America consideration next month.
Headlining the Jackrabbits’ district-leading five selections is three-time honoree Wes Genant. A senior offensive lineman from Parkston, Genant has compiled a 3.89 grade-point average as a biochemistry and pre-medicine major. Genant, the team’s starting center, was a second-team Academic All-America honoree in 2017 and a first-team selection in 2018.
SDSU’s four other selections came from the defensive side of the ball: senior linebackers Logan Backhaus and Preston Tetzlaff, junior defensive end Reece Winkelman and sophomore defensive back DyShawn Gales.
The 2020-21 Academic All-District and All-America programs recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Academic All-District 6 Team is determined by a vote among members of the College Sports Information Directors of America in Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Candidates must be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing, a starter or key reserve on his team and carry at least a 3.3 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.