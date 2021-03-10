SIOUX FALLS — The magnitude of the moment seemed to hit Monica Arens before the final buzzer even sounded.
The South Dakota women’s basketball senior, someone who hasn’t been able to play all season due to a preseason knee injury, could be seen hugging her coaches and teammates in the final minutes of Tuesday’s victory over Omaha in the Summit League tournament championship game in Sioux Falls.
It was obvious, according to her coach and teammates, that Arens — who hails from Crofton, Nebraska — means quite a bit to her program and has embraced a new role this season.
Arens is USD’s “toughness kid,” said head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, whose program won its second straight Summit League tournament title.
“We lost not just a good basketball player who could hit shots, get to the rim, defend; she did an awful lot that way, we lost somebody who was our core of who we are from a toughness standpoint,” Plitzuweit said.
Arens has played in 102 games over her three seasons with USD, and a season ago averaged 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds — along with a team-high 31 charges taken — in a starting role.
Her knee injury, however, has kept her off the floor for the Coyotes this season, which meant Arens has had to embrace a new role as supporter during practices and games.
“Her position and her role have changed a ton, and she’s taken that and run with it, and helped us tremendously in her new role,” senior Chloe Lamb said after Tuesday’s win.
Arens told the Press & Dakotan in an interview last month that she struggled early on this season in embracing her new role, but her teammates said Tuesday that the senior has truly helped the Coyotes.
“It was tough for her; it was tough for all of us knowing she didn’t get to help us in a way she would have liked, but the way she did help us was very helpful,” Lamb said.
Even though Arens hasn’t been on the court this season, her impact can be seen in the way that the Coyotes have played this season, according to Plitzuweit.
“Very, very rarely will you find a young lady like Monica Arens who is dealing with some intense adversity,” Plitzuweit said.
Rather than sulk over not getting to play this season, Arens has been the one who carries the manager bag or set up the nutrition station for her teammates or clean the locker room after a game.
“Here’s a young lady who finds ways to serve others, even though it hasn’t been easy for her,” Plitzuweit said.
“It’s been a really hard year, but it’s been a very special year and someone that, trust me, we’ll be talking about for years to come as an example.”
